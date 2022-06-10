ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

DraftKings’ New NFT-based Game Franchise Adds UFC Collectibles

By Jacob Feldman
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7m14_0g6fCirR00

Click here to read the full article.

DraftKings and the UFC have agreed to develop fighter NFTs that will tie into both fantasy gaming and sports-wagering opportunities in an evolution of the companies’ blockchain-based offerings.

The new product will be part of DraftKings’ Reignmakers line, which started in football following a deal with the NFLPA. The first UFC NFTs are expected to go on sale this summer, with NFT-based games launching later this year.

In February, the UFC and Dapper Labs launched a different NFT collection, UFC Strike, which is nearing $10 million in total sales volume according to Cryptoslam! data .

“We expected our fans to embrace these products just given that they are first adopters and tech users,” UFC SVP, global consumer products Tracey Bleczinski said. “So we’re seeing that, and we’re also seeing people coming into our sport through these products.”

With cryptocurrency and NFT prices sliding this spring, however, May brought Strike’s lowest sales volume total since launching.

Financial details of the multiyear DraftKings deal have not been disclosed, but Bleczinski said athletes would receive half of the licensing revenue generated, with individual fighter shares being determined by the popularity of their specific NFTs.

“We are talking to a lot of partners in the emerging technology space,” Bleczinski said. “Something that we take a look at quite a bit is: How do we successfully position ourselves to enter the emerging technology space, but in a way that is future proof… As we are out having all these various conversations, the DraftKings proposition just ticked all the boxes across what’s important for UFC as we seek out partners.”

Based on the rarity tier of their digital items, Reignmaker NFT holders will be able to compete in special fantasy contests for a variety of prizes, including—yes—additional NFTs.

While designing the experience, DraftKings is taking inspiration from both physical memorabilia and games like Magic: The Gathering. “They have a lot of complexity built into them and a lot of levers that you can pull as an operator that can make it a really engaging experience,” said Beth Beiriger, SVP of product operations for DraftKings Marketplace.

The fighter NFTs will also unlock other benefits for holders, including odds boosts for certain sportsbook wagers.

“We’re gonna have fans who show up who are very interested in playing the game, and we want to make sure that… that experience is top class,” Beiriger said. “But we also understand that there are users who are going to come in and want to collect these NFTs because they have an affinity for that fighter, or might lean more into our sports betting product. What we’re really doing, in partnership with the UFC, is finding a way to make these gamified NFTs really speak to, and be engaging with, several different cohorts depending on how they want to engage with the DraftKings ecosystem.”

The plan is for DraftKings to mint a new set of collectibles each year, and the company will track early interest in the product to adjust supply as needed. “That is one of the things that we have discussed at length: how do you balance having a set amount of scarcity with an unknown factor of how many people are going to want to come in,” Beiriger said. “As users show up, we will make sure that there’s enough supply for them to participate but being smart about it so that we’re not also flooding the market and diluting anything.”

Beiriger added that the company has “active conversations” with other leagues as it continues building out Reignmakers. “The level of investment is definitely high,” she said. “It’s a pillar of what we’re focusing on.”

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Warner Bros. Discovery Taps Luis Silberwasser as New Sports Chief

Click here to read the full article. Luis Silberwasser is getting ready to till new terrain on a familiar piece of ground. The veteran TV executive, who has in recent years become a top content executive in Spanish-language media, has been named chairman of the broader sports business for Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety reports. In that new role, Silberwasser, who worked for years at Discovery overseeing international programming, will become one of the most influential executives in sports media, playing a part in determining how sports favorites like NBA games, NHL matches and the annual March Madness college basketball tournament will...
NFL
Sportico

Turner Sports Finds Studio Success With a ‘Treehouse’ of Personalities

Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the horse. To kick off Inside the NBA’s pregame coverage of the Western Conference Finals Sunday, analyst Charles Barkley rode in atop a dark chocolate steed, symbolizing his championing of the Dallas Mavericks amid a long running feud with Golden State Warriors fans.  The idea had been finalized just hours earlier, as producers scrambled to lock in the perfect hooved guest. “Then all of a sudden, bang, here it is,” Inside host Ernie Johnson recalled. Barkley would need a stepladder to dismount, but otherwise the grand entrance went off without a hitch,...
MLB
Sportico

‘Outkick’ Investors Offer Betting On-Ramp for Non-Sports Media

Click here to read the full article. Most sports media properties have sports betting affiliate programs in place (some have opted for brand partnership deals instead). But there are countless non-sports digital media assets that have yet to tap into the potentially lucrative revenue stream. Savage Sports—the sports betting and online gambling media arm of Savage Ventures, a Nashville-based venture capital/operator hybrid—is working to change that. Using the capital at its disposal and its performance marketing expertise, the division is working to help sports-agnostic digital media entities capture sports betting and online gambling affiliate commissions. David VanEgmond (CEO, Bettor Capital) thinks...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Charles Barkley Thinks You Have a Gambling Problem

Click here to read the full article. Charles Barkley has just about had it with all this sports-betting nonsense. Yes, that Charles Barkley. Speaking earlier this week on a call to promote the upcoming American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, the NBA Hall of Famer, Turner Sports analyst and, uh, FanDuel spokesman issued a dire warning about the metastatic spread of gambling. “There’s too much of it,” Barkley said, noting that the inevitable adoption of in-game wagering will be an incentive for shady dealings. “We’ve got people in the stands betting on who’s going make the next free throws. I mean, think...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Sportico

Major League Pickleball Makes Its New York Debut on Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. The New York Stock Exchange hosted an unusual event on Wednesday. Under the stained-glass dome of the iconic board room on the sixth floor, right before the opening bell, a handful of executives watched a pickleball match that kicked off a big week for Major League Pickleball: Draft week. Not many had heard of pickleball—a ball-and-racket sport that’s a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping-pong—until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sport has come a long way since. The Economist dubbed it “the fastest-growing sport in America” in a January 2021 story....
TENNIS
Sportico

Apple Original Films and Nike Team for Multiyear First Look on Sports Films

Click here to read the full article. Apple Original Films has set a first-look feature deal with Nike’s Waffle Iron Entertainment and Makeready, to develop and produce sports films, according to an exclusive report at Deadline. The companies will team up to deliver a slate of films to inspire the next generation of athletes and celebrate the power of sport. It comes at a moment when streamers are leaning heavily into live sports rights and narrative and docu content focusing on athletics. In the linkup between two giant brands, Apple will finance and distribute the projects, and Nike’s dedicated production label Waffle...
NFL
Sportico

Movie Dollars Dominate NBA Finals Opener and Crypto Has a Cameo

Click here to read the full article. So that happened. After being down 12 points at the end of the third quarter, the Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, going on a 40-16 tear to secure a 120-108 victory. Ime Udoka’s squad is now 8-2 on the road for the postseason, and in waltzing off with the opener, the Celtics gave Steve Kerr what amounts to only his third Game 1 loss in 24 playoff series appearances. Until the wheels came flying off in the final frame, Golden State seemed to be cruising...
NBA
Sportico

NBA Raising $254 Million for Teams, Bringing Debt to $7.4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Association is raising $254 million this week backed by national media revenues, according to a ratings opinion issued by Fitch Ratings on Monday. League subsidiary Hardwood Funding LLC is selling three uneven tranches of senior secured notes—about $137 million, $90 million and $26 million—using income from the media contracts to back the debt, according to Fitch. Based on prior disclosures, the debt is almost certainly meant to provide operating capital for three individual franchises, which aren’t disclosed. The NBA didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. The new fundraising brings the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#Gaming#Ufc#Nft#Dapper Labs#Cryptoslam
Sportico

Sports Embracing the ‘Fractionalization of Everything’

Click here to read the full article. Over the last several months, JohnWallStreet has chronicled several attempts—including the Big 3’s successful effort—to decentralize sports team ownership. Ryan Sweeney (general partner, Accel) says those projects are steps on the road to “the fractionalization of everything. It started with Uber, where your car effectively is split into pieces. It’s happened with Airbnb, where your home can be split up into pieces and used. And you’re starting to see it with hard assets. These are undeniable trends that are [still] in the early innings” and likely to continue migrating into sports in the...
MLB
Sportico

Dustin Johnson Improves Lie as LIV Golf Opener Offers Wedge

Click here to read the full article. The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour announced the field for its first event next week, and Phil Mickelson isn’t on the list. But Dustin Johnson is. Johnson, the 13th-ranked golfer in the world and two-time major winner, is the boldest name among the 42 entrants announced late Tuesday for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ first event at London’s Centurion Club, due to start June 9. Johnson had said in February that he was “fully committed to the PGA Tour.” On Tuesday, the golfer’s agent issued a statement. “Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off and...
GOLF
Sportico

NBA Owns 5% of Fanatics China in Previously Undisclosed Deal

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Association is a partner in Fanatics China, the joint venture launched last year between e-commerce giant Fanatics and private equity firm Hillhouse Capital, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The league has a roughly 5% stake in the venture, which it acquired around the time it was formed last year, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the matter is private. NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed that the league acquired a “small equity stake” in Fanatics China last year, when Fanatics became the NBA’s e-commerce partner in China. Representatives...
NBA
Sportico

John McEnroe Aces Sale of $29 Million Malibu House

Click here to read the full article. Retired tennis bad boy John McEnroe and his wife, ’80s rockstar Patty Smyth, have sold their longtime home in the guard-gated Malibu Colony community, according to Dirt. The roughly 3,700-square-foot residence was never on the market, but records show it went for an impressive $29 million, making it the priciest Colony deal in years. Originally built in the 1930s but extensively renovated since, the oceanfront house sits on a particularly prime part of the beach, right next door to a home that sold earlier this year for “just” $13.5 million to billionaire Ron Burkle....
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

U.S. TV Market Is a Tough Lie for PGA Tour Antagonist LIV Golf

Click here to read the full article. A worldwide audience of just under 50,000 fans and curiosity seekers on Thursday streamed the official launch of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, as Dustin Johnson ripped his first tee shot down the middle of the fairway at Hemel Hempstead’s Centurion Club. Two hours later, while Phil Mickelson glowered over his double-bogey putt on the ninth green, the number of onlookers monitoring the action via LIV Golf’s YouTube channel and Facebook page had crept over the 100,000 mark. As much as they are the biggest names linked to the Saudi-backed breakaway tour, Johnson and...
TV & VIDEOS
Sportico

U.S. Open Showcases Golf’s Drive to Innovate in Sports Betting

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. After coming off the high of the 86th Masters, marked by the triumphant return of Tiger Woods to Augusta National—and followed by the dramatic finish at the PGA Championship—the sports betting industry is ready to channel that same energy at the U.S. Open. Emerging star Scottie Scheffler will likely shine this week in Brookline, Massachusetts—a state that’s looking to open the doors to sports betting, providing a perfect backdrop to establish sports wagering as a mainstream fixture within the golf community. Since the repeal of...
NFL
Sportico

NBA Finals Debut at $1.6 Billion Chase Center Fulfills Warriors’ Plan

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State Warriors are finally where they wanted to be back in 2019 when San Francisco’s Chase Center opened: in the NBA Finals. For the sixth time in eight seasons, the Warriors will be chasing the title, this time against the Boston Celtics, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. After two seasons to forget—largely because of injury on the court for Golden State, and the fallout caused by COVID-19—the building that was privately funded at $1.6 billion will be filled to capacity at 18,064 and rocking when Game 1 of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Will Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz Back Athlete-Focused Business Club

Click here to read the full article. Business-minded former athletes will soon have an exclusive, upscale spot in New York City where they can congregate, network and gain peer support and camaraderie, which is often lacking when their playing days come to an end. This September, former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and former Under Armour North America president Jason LaRose are launching The Post, a new private membership club which looks to construct a team-like atmosphere and world-class network for athletes-turned-businesspersons. It’s slated to be one of the first private membership clubs designed for former and current athletes. After his NFL career...
NFL
Sportico

TV Rights Fees Draining Profit Margins as Live Sports Keep Industry Afloat

Click here to read the full article. While live sports programming is the only thing keeping the lights on at the Big Four broadcast networks and is the glue that holds the rickety cable bundle together, the soaring cost of acquiring and maintaining the rights to the most desirable leagues is starting to eat into TV’s profit margins. According to a new report from Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, sports rights fee hikes are piling up faster than the rate of inflation, with top-shelf leagues like the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball bringing in just...
NFL
Sportico

Fanatics Makes Major Push Into College Trading Cards

Click here to read the full article. Fanatics’ $10.4 billion trading card venture is expanding into college sports. The group says it has inked exclusive and non-exclusive licensing deals with more than 100 of the NCAA’s biggest athletic departments and more than 200 college athletes—the first comprehensive attempt to make trading cards, at scale, of active college stars. These agreements are now possible because of new NIL rights, and Fanatics is moving quickly to plant its flag. The rights include more than half of the Power Five schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Clemson, Kansas and Kentucky. The individual players named...
NFL
Sportico

Rob Walton Wins Broncos Bidding in Record $4.6 Billion Deal

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Rob Walton has won the bidding for the Denver Broncos.  The Walmart heir, one of the richest people in the U.S., has reached an agreement to acquire the NFL franchise, according to a statement released by the team late Tuesday night. The deal is worth about $4.6 billion, according to someone familiar with the agreement, by far the most expensive price ever paid for a sports franchise.  The deal still needs approval from the NFL’s finance committee and league ownership, though Walton’s credentials will likely make that an easy process. The group includes Carrie...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

Walmart Heir Rob Walton Stalks Broncos Amid Mile High NFL Valuations

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton recently made a purchase, a splurge meant to facilitate a long-pursued interest. He bought an electric bike. Most Saturdays Walton takes a 75-mile ride. He’s one of several members of the Walton family who love cycling, and his e-bike purchase indicates that even at 77, he’s still looking to be in on the action. Now he’ll be able to keep up his weekly routine at a smoother pace. His next (likely) purchase should get more attention. The Denver Broncos have been touted as one of the most popular NFL franchises to hit the market in...
NFL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy