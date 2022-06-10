US inflation hits new 40-year high

The costs of gas, food and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%.

On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, a steep rise from the 0.3% increase from March to April. Much higher gas prices were to blame for most of that increase.

America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to electronics.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.90 in the Buffalo-Niagara region Friday, 24 cents higher than a week ago. The state average is $5.02, three cents higher than the national average.