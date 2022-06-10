Six months since deadly western Ky. tornadoes

June 10 marks six months since the deadly and historic tornado outbreak in western Kentucky.

A massive storm system left behind a trail of destruction the night of December 10, 2021. An EF4 tornado was on the ground for 128 continuous miles with peak winds reaching 190 miles per hour.

Gov. Beshear said the state’s death toll following the storms reached 80.

In towns like Mayfield, there was major damage , including a demolished candle factory. Gov. Beshear will travel Friday to Mayfield to see the first fully reconstructed homes .

A month after the storms, Kentucky Army National Guard took LEX 18's Kristen Edwards and photographer Brian Stahl in a helicopter for views of Mayfield from above as the community continued recovery.

As homes throughout Graves County were left in shambles, we met people who lost everything yet remained so thankful .

81.9 million dollars was approved for people in Kentucky affected by the deadly storms, according to FEMA.

LEX 18 and University of Kentucky Athletics partnered to host a “ Kentucky United Tornado Disaster Relief Telethon ." All proceeds from the telethon went to the American Red Cross to benefit victims of the tornadoes.

