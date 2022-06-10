ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Six months since deadly western Ky. tornadoes

By Kristina Rosen
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCXRw_0g6f9w2X00

June 10 marks six months since the deadly and historic tornado outbreak in western Kentucky.

A massive storm system left behind a trail of destruction the night of December 10, 2021. An EF4 tornado was on the ground for 128 continuous miles with peak winds reaching 190 miles per hour.

Gov. Beshear said the state’s death toll following the storms reached 80.

In towns like Mayfield, there was major damage , including a demolished candle factory. Gov. Beshear will travel Friday to Mayfield to see the first fully reconstructed homes .

A month after the storms, Kentucky Army National Guard took LEX 18's Kristen Edwards and photographer Brian Stahl in a helicopter for views of Mayfield from above as the community continued recovery.

As homes throughout Graves County were left in shambles, we met people who lost everything yet remained so thankful .

81.9 million dollars was approved for people in Kentucky affected by the deadly storms, according to FEMA.

LEX 18 and University of Kentucky Athletics partnered to host a “ Kentucky United Tornado Disaster Relief Telethon ." All proceeds from the telethon went to the American Red Cross to benefit victims of the tornadoes.

MORE OF LEX 18'S TORNADO OUTBREAK COVERAGE:

'It's a miracle': Love note returned to high school sweethearts in Dawson Springs

A KY family photo sent flying by the tornado found in Indiana

'I've never been more proud of where I'm from': A Kentucky man without a house continues making music

WLEX-TV won in "Newscast" category for the station's outbreak coverage

Lexington tornado victim talks tragedy hitting family's former Mayfield business

State and local agencies report theft, scams targeting tornado victims

Helping hands and paws: Sheriff's deputies add to relief effort in western Kentucky

'It looks like a bomb went off': AG Commissioner discusses tornado impact

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's official State Mineral isn't really a mineral

Photo by ILoveAllTrees; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Coal has been designated and named Kentucky's official state mineral. The designation was made in 1998. Coal was first discovered in Kentucky in 1750 and the first commercial mine opened up in 1820. Since then, coal has become of great economic importance to the state. It has also created a lot of controversy and environmental consequences.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man severely injured in Hopkins County accident

A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
radionwtn.com

Victims In Graves County Fatal Collision Identified

Murray, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in Saturday’s fatal crash which also seriously injured a driver. An SUV collided with the back of a fertilizer truck driven by a man from Hazel. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and airlifted to a Nashville area hospital and the passenger died at a local hospital.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
State
Indiana State
City
Lexington, KY
City
Dawson Springs, KY
WLKY.com

Tornado Watch issued for several Kentucky, Indiana counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tornado Watch issued for several counties:. Storms are brewing in Kentuckiana. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the WLKY viewing area under the "slight risk category." The far southern communities are under the "marginal" or lowest risk of severe weather later on Wednesday.
whvoradio.com

Possible Sunday Storms, Incoming Heat Wave Highlight Current Weather

According to the National Weather Service, a dangerous heat wave begins today and is expected to last well into late Thursday before some slightly cooler temperatures return during Father’s Day weekend. Today, a heat advisory will remain in effect from 11 until 8 in far western Kentucky and along...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Outbreak#The Tornado#Western Kentucky#Disaster Management#The American Red Cross#Ky#Wl
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, June 9, 2022

Denola Walker, 101, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehab in Benton, Kentucky. She was born Jan. 23, 1921, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Lloyd Walker and Lela Colson Walker. She was a homemaker, retired from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Cafeteria, and was the oldest member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
whopam.com

Kentucky Lock closed after barge sinks

The Kentucky Lock at Tennessee River Mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank Saturday night in the lock chamber. No one was injured and officials say Barkley Canal connects the Tennessee River with the Cumberland River and that traffic can be rerouted through Barkley Lock.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
WSAZ

State Police release name of fatal accident victim

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon. 62-year-old Thomas Higgins of Alabama was heading westbound on I-64 when a deer ran in the roadway and struck his motorcycle, according to KSP. The collision...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
103GBF

Kentucky Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Baby Formula Shortage

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order on June 9th over the national baby formula shortage. Parents all over have been searching frantically to find formulas for their babies. It all started back in February when there was a widespread recall of the Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formula. Since that recall, a formula shortage has occurred as the demand for the remainder of the brands has increased.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Highway 1078 North near Spottsville, Kentucky. Police say that happened Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m. According to a press release, the car left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. The occupants of the...
HENDERSON, KY
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy