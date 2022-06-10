East Windsor moves forward on blight ordinance

A great deal of time was put into defining the conditions a property maintenance official would look for, including safety and the structure of the building, graffiti on the exterior of the building, and other issues. Rebecca Lurye/Hartford Courant/TNS

At its meeting on June 2, the East Windsor Board of Selectmen took further steps toward renovating the town’s blight ordinance, because the current property maintenance code, according to First Selectman Jason Bowsza, is “unenforceable.”

Ruthanne Calabrese, the town’s director of Planning and Development, was asked by Bowsza to create an updated code, examining the issues with the current code.

“It’s such an emotional issue for folks. When they’re voicing a complaint, they really want to feel good about where they live, and worry about the safety of their kids, or have to look at something unpleasant,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese said that there are approximately 12 open complaints regarding blight, and the new code would appoint a property maintenance official to enforce the code. A great deal of time, she said, was put into defining the conditions that person would look for, including safety and the structure of the building, graffiti on the exterior of the building, and other issues.

The draft ordinance, she said, is intended to provide specific context so that it doesn’t rely on the subjectivity of one person.

In a situation where there is an immediate threat to safety, the town would be able to intervene quickly. Other issues would have a slower process, giving property owners time to rectify a problem. Actions would include citations and fines, but there is also an appeal process.

“The hearing officer is the one who figures out what the fine would be,” Calabrese said.

Selectmen had some concerns over whether some of the drafted violations were too specific.

“I have a neighbor who doesn’t mow their lawn, often,” said selectman Alan Baker. “Does it rise to blight? I’m not sure.”

Several examples of properties were shown, and selectmen were asked whether they appeared to have blight issues or not. Opinions differed somewhat, highlighting that subjectivity will unavoidably be part of any ordinance.

“This is all a way of illustrating [that] we certainly have a problem we need to deal with,” Bowsza said. “Anytime there is something like this, there is going to be a subjective determination. As much as we try workshop it to make sure it’s objective, it is ultimately going to be subjective.”

Overall, the board appeared to approve of the draft, with only minor tweaks and clarifications suggested.

“This is the best [blight ordinance draft] I’ve seen in 15 years,” said selectman Charles Nordell.

The proposal was tabled, so adjustments could be made and would come back to the board at a later meeting. Once the selectmen approve the new code, the town attorney will review it, and it would come back to the selectmen for a town meeting.

For more information, visit www.eastwindsor-ct.gov .