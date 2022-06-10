ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

East Windsor moves forward on blight ordinance

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpVRx_0g6f9bkW00
A great deal of time was put into defining the conditions a property maintenance official would look for, including safety and the structure of the building, graffiti on the exterior of the building, and other issues. Rebecca Lurye/Hartford Courant/TNS

At its meeting on June 2, the East Windsor Board of Selectmen took further steps toward renovating the town’s blight ordinance, because the current property maintenance code, according to First Selectman Jason Bowsza, is “unenforceable.”

Ruthanne Calabrese, the town’s director of Planning and Development, was asked by Bowsza to create an updated code, examining the issues with the current code.

“It’s such an emotional issue for folks. When they’re voicing a complaint, they really want to feel good about where they live, and worry about the safety of their kids, or have to look at something unpleasant,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese said that there are approximately 12 open complaints regarding blight, and the new code would appoint a property maintenance official to enforce the code. A great deal of time, she said, was put into defining the conditions that person would look for, including safety and the structure of the building, graffiti on the exterior of the building, and other issues.

The draft ordinance, she said, is intended to provide specific context so that it doesn’t rely on the subjectivity of one person.

In a situation where there is an immediate threat to safety, the town would be able to intervene quickly. Other issues would have a slower process, giving property owners time to rectify a problem. Actions would include citations and fines, but there is also an appeal process.

“The hearing officer is the one who figures out what the fine would be,” Calabrese said.

Selectmen had some concerns over whether some of the drafted violations were too specific.

“I have a neighbor who doesn’t mow their lawn, often,” said selectman Alan Baker. “Does it rise to blight? I’m not sure.”

Several examples of properties were shown, and selectmen were asked whether they appeared to have blight issues or not. Opinions differed somewhat, highlighting that subjectivity will unavoidably be part of any ordinance.

“This is all a way of illustrating [that] we certainly have a problem we need to deal with,” Bowsza said. “Anytime there is something like this, there is going to be a subjective determination. As much as we try workshop it to make sure it’s objective, it is ultimately going to be subjective.”

Overall, the board appeared to approve of the draft, with only minor tweaks and clarifications suggested.

“This is the best [blight ordinance draft] I’ve seen in 15 years,” said selectman Charles Nordell.

The proposal was tabled, so adjustments could be made and would come back to the board at a later meeting. Once the selectmen approve the new code, the town attorney will review it, and it would come back to the selectmen for a town meeting.

For more information, visit www.eastwindsor-ct.gov .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
East Windsor, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Government
City
East Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blight#Planning And Development
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy