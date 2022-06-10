ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake Louisa State Park: Central Florida gem offers hiking, glamping and more

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8axp_0g6f7etl00
A luxury bell tent is the way to go for glampers at Lake Louisa State Park in Lake County on Monday, May 23, 2022. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Tucked just away from Walt Disney World and International Drive, there’s a “natural theme park” that awaits visitors in the scenic rolling hills of southern Lake County.

Lake Louisa State Park is a 4,500-acre outdoor playground that offers more than 20 miles of trails, glamping sites, horseback riding, paddling and more. The natural gem provides a weekend or day trip escape into natural, wild Florida.

The easiest and most inexpensive way to explore the park is by setting off on a hike or a mountain bike ride. Though the trail map can be confusing at first glance, it does show a full range of trail options and suggests loops based on numbered posts.

Take a short nature walk spanning one or two miles, or spend a full day exploring, combining loops and trails to travel 10 or 15 miles. Off-road cyclists and equestrians will appreciate having many options and paths to traverse.

It’s possible to spot deer, gopher tortoises, fox squirrels, bobcats and birds of prey while visiting the park. Explore history by walking on lands inhabited by Native Americans for 10,000 years and learn about a plane crash that left remnants of a P-51 Mustang in Lake Louisa.

Paddling is also an option with rentals and tours available on Hammond Lake, which is smaller and more accessible than Lake Louisa.

For swimming, the beach area on the southern shore of Lake Louisa is the best option. This area is set up for enjoying a picnic and spending time on the playground, or anglers can cast a line from the fishing dock.

The park offers a range of camping options, from primitive sites without any amenities to fully-loaded glamping tents for a plush overnight experience. The aptly-named “luxury tents” include a queen bed, a cooling and heating unit, a chandelier and an indoor seating area within a 200-square-foot bell tent, not to mention a device charging station. These “CareFree Campsites” cost around $130 per night, or $95 for an “Eco-Tent,” which has slightly fewer amenities but still provides an elevated camping experience.

A nearby 60-site campground offers plenty of spots for tent and RV campers.

On the opposite side of the lake, guests can choose from 20 modern cabins with heat and air conditioning that can sleep up to six people. Each cabin includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen and a dining/living room.

Other unique activities in the park include off-road segway tours and guided horseback rides. At Lake Louisa State Park, the world is your oyster.

Important information

  • Location: 7305 U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont
  • Hours: Open 8 a.m. to sunset daily
  • Fee: $5 per vehicle
  • Amenities: Benches, multi-use trails, fishing dock, campsites, cabins, glamping, canoe/kayak launch, equipment rentals, laundry, trash cans, recycling, interpretive signs, accessible amenities, pavilions, playground, charcoal grills, restrooms, parking
  • Activities: Hiking, cycling, horseback riding, camping, segway tours, fishing, paddling, picnicking, swimming, wildlife viewing
  • Accessibility: Paved sidewalks, boardwalks and several accessible campsites/amenities make the park approachable for those using wheelchairs or powered scooters.
  • What to bring: A camera can help in capturing flora and fauna found around the park. Pack a picnic or a book and find some shade to relax. A fishing rod allows anglers to catch fish from the fishing dock, though a freshwater license is required. Pack a swimsuit or a kayak to explore the water.
  • What not to bring: Alcohol is allowed in designated areas only, such as campsites. There is no boat ramp for motorized watercraft on Lake Louisa. Fireworks and hunting are prohibited in all Florida state parks. It is against the rules to disturb plants or animals.
  • Pets: Leashed pets are allowed in designated areas at Lake Louisa State Park. Pets are not permitted in the swimming area, playground or cabins.
  • Pro tips: Though the numbered posts marking the park’s trails may seem confusing at first glance, they can help hikers and other trail users quickly pinpoint their location. Use these as waypoints and perhaps a paper map while exploring the trails to prevent getting too lost. Visit Showcase of Citrus, a few minutes south on U.S. Highway 27, for fresh orange juice, slushies and U-pick citrus.
  • More information: 352-394-3969 or floridastateparks.org

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
orangeobserver.com

The Peach Truck coming to Winter Garden

The Peach Truck Tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long. The Peach Truck Tour is coming to the city of Winter Garden this weekend. The Peach Truck tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Clermont, FL
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Clermont, FL
Lifestyle
County
Lake County, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Monday weather: Hot day ahead with rain, storms likely in north Central Florida, metro Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's forecast high: 93 degrees. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms will gradually develop through the morning in North Central Florida and push across the Orlando metro into the afternoon/evening hours. Storms will move generally from West to East at 15-20mph, due to a dominant west coast sea breeze. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning remain the primary hazards.
click orlando

Wildfire in Volusia County closes SR-46 for hours

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Forest Service officials responded to a wildfire which closed State Road 46 near at Seminole Ranch Conservation Area for hours Monday afternoon. The “Expressway Fire” resulted in possible smoke impacting SR-46 in Volusia County, according to a tweet issued by Florida Forest Service....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Parks#Central Florida#Fishing License#Glamping#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Walt Disney World#Native Americans#A P 51 Mustang
WESH

Autopsy results released for teen who fell from ICON Park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Office of the Medical Examiner in Orange County has released the autopsy report for Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in March. The report released Monday explains that Sampson died of blunt force...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for another missing member of the Haitian delegation who went missing at the Special Olympics USA Games. Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was reported missing Saturday after he did not show up for his morning flight back to Haiti, deputies say. He was last seen exiting a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort where he was staying.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland has a Velociraptor – come and see it before it’s gone

Have you seen what wandered into the Lakeland Antique Mall yesterday?. This Velociraptor was originally displayed at Universal Studios inside the Jurassic Outfitters Store. After being removed from the Outfitters, it was used as a photo-op during a special Jurassic World event also at Universal. Be sure to stop by the mall soon for your own photo op with the Velociraptor.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
click orlando

💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Male And Female Cardinals On Fence In Ocala

A male and female cardinal decided to perch on a fence for a visit to this Ocala backyard. Thanks to Natasha Rampersad for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One dead after fatal accident in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are working a fatal accident along Oak Ridge Rd. and Rio Grande in Orange County. Troopers say the accident involves a tractor-trailer and one other vehicle. One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where they passed away. Troopers have not...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy