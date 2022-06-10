Texas inmate wore spare deputy’s uniform, hid in closet during escape attempt

Police: Man accused of killing Maryland sheriff’s deputy during chase identified Authorities said the man accused of killing Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard should have been incarcerated following a 2019 conviction for armed robbery. (NCD)
LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — An alligator named Karen was a passenger in a car chase over the weekend in Michigan but officials said she is not facing any charges. Lake County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, a patrol sergeant saw a vehicle speeding. The patrol sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading deputies and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources law enforcement on a short pursuit.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Officers in Indiana stopped a man whom they found driving an electric shopping cart on the interstate, while pushing a construction barrel. In a Facebook post, Indiana State Police said that a man was riding the motorized cart from Walmart on Interstate 265 in Clark County while pushing a construction barrel.
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims' families — once the case is closed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The second round of the special investigation into the contract between Oklahoma and Swadley’s concluded Monday. During the latest hearing, lawmakers put Steven Harpe, the enterprise services executive director, in the hot seat. Harpe said his agency’s part in the controversy played no role...
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Many are criticizing chief of police for the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, following his actions during the classroom shootings at Robb Elementary School on May 2. In his first extensive comments since the incident where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded. He also said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.Arredondo also told the Texas Tribune that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School. He also described the...
BOSSIER PARISH, Louisiana – A former Lubbock pastor, sued by church members at First Baptist Church of Bossier in Louisiana, was ordered in May to turn over financial records dating from 2013, according to sister station KTAL/KMSS. The lawsuit was filed in March and claimed senior pastor Brad Jurkovich...
A Texas judge on Friday temporarily stopped the state from conducting child-abuse investigations into families fo obtaining gender-affirming medical care for their transgender children, National Public Radio reports. The temporary restraining order from Judge Jan Soifer stops state investigations of three families who sued over Gov. Greg Abbott's February order...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sexually transmitted diseases are exploding in the senior citizen population in Oklahoma. Reported cases have more than quadrupled. A report looks at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the last full decade. Comparing reported STD cases from 2010 to 2019, numbers show in...
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State’s top court ruled that an elephant living at the Bronx Zoo is not legally a person, and thus not entitled to fundamental human rights. In a decision handed down Tuesday, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said, “While no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm.”
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — A new fish is swimming the waters of northeast Oklahoma and it could spread to other lakes across the state, according to an Oklahoma conservation group. A load of 93,000 Tiger Bass fingerlings hit the waters of Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees late last week. The name of the fish is a trademarked moniker of the American Sportfish Hatchery in Montgomery, Ala. They came at no small expense and with big expectations.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities reported early Saturday morning a murder/attempted suicide took place in the parking lot of a store involving a couple. Walmart at 13003 State Hwy 249 was the scene of the deadly incident. The female was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of June 13 – 17. Midland County The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday and Tuesday of this week (6-13 and 6-14) as crews work on the connection of […]
NEWTOWN, Conn. — When Nicole, who was just a girl when she survived the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a decade ago, first heard about the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, she broke down in tears. "I couldn't handle it," she said. "You hear about other...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
