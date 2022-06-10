KARE 11 morning news anchor Gia Vang to leave station

Another popular Twin Cities TV anchor is leaving.

KARE 11's Gia Vang announced Friday that her last day at the NBC affiliate will be June 17.

"Next week will be my last week here at KARE 11," Vang said. "I'll have much more to say next Friday."

Vang said she'll find out next Friday if she can tell the world where she's going, though she suggested that she'll be leaving Minnesota.

"It's been a really hard decision," she said. "Leaving this community, and not just my family, but the Hmong community and the Asian community. They've been so extremely welcoming and it's hard to even put into words what that means to me. A lot of sisterhood has been built around this community and I'm very, very grateful for all the relationships and I hope to carry that with me."

Vang joined KARE 11 in June 2019, becoming the first Hmong-American TV anchor in the Twin Cities.

Prior to that, she worked at a TV station in Fresno, California. Vang was born in Modesto, California, with her parents having moved to the U.S. from Laos during the Vietnam War.

Her departure comes on the heels of other big names leaving the station, including sports anchors Eric Perkins and Dave Schwartz.

It's unclear who will replace Vang on KARE 11 "Sunrise."