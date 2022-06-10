ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Free Book Giveaway at Bronx Public Libraries

By BronxMama
bronxmama.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, the New York Public Library is giving away 500,000 free books for kids and teens. Starting on June 9, families can stop by...

www.bronxmama.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paperback Books#Public Libraries#Librarians#Nypl#Spanish#Chinese#Large Print
bkreader.com

Organic Market Robbed At Gunpoint In Bed-Stuy, Police Say

Someone walked into the market and pulled out a gun, police confirmed, but other robbery details are still forthcoming, the NYPD said. Someone walked into the market and pulled out a gun, police confirmed, but other robbery details are still forthcoming, the NYPD said (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
internewscast.com

Brooklyn subway surfers’ stunt caught on camera

A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer injured breaking up fight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg. Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy