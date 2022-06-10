ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NATO Hints at Permanent Bases Near Russia Due to 'Unpredictable' Kremlin

By Ewan Palmer, David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

NATO's Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said he expects that permanent NATO military bases will be implemented in Eastern Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, hosted by the Alliance for Democracies, Geoană suggested the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act is now "void" after the Kremlin began with their invasion of Ukraine and the military alliance is under no obligation to comply with it further.

The 1997 agreement was designed to build trust between Russia and NATO, as well as limit both sides' military presence in Eastern Europe.

Geoană said the alliance's leaders will be working on a "fundamental transformation of NATO's posture, presence and deterrence" on the eastern flank, including "more of a presence on the ground" during the NATO Summit in Madrid at the end of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PviyW_0g6f6rAB00

"We are basically taking into account the fact that Russia is an aggressive, and unpredictable player. So yes, we'll be going to a new generation of our presence in the east. And I can say, as a Romanian, that now we can witness the full integration of the new allies into NATO also from a deterrence and defense perspective," he said.

When asked by former Danish Prime Minister and NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen at the Copenhagen event whether NATO leaders will now deviate from the 1997 agreement, including permanently stationing troops in Eastern Europe, Geoană replied: "I cannot judge what leaders will do, but I can anticipate that they will do exactly that."

Geoană said as part of the expected plans, NATO is working towards "state of the art, permanent" presence in Eastern Europe.

Geoană added that Russia also originally voided the 1997 agreement when Russian troops annexed the territory of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

A number of NATO figures had already called for permanent bases in Eastern Europe amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

In May, Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a permanent base of allies "should be established in NATO's eastern flank countries" during a speech at a Strategic Ark think tank forum.

"Poland is ready to build such bases [to include] light infantry units on a permanent basis," Morawiecki said, via Stars and Stripes.

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley , chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also raised the idea of having a rotation of U.S. forces in permanent bases in NATO's Eastern Flank.

"Actual presence is always a good deterrent relative to a given threat," Milley said during a committee on the fiscal 2023 defense budget request in April.

"My advice would be to create permanent bases but don't permanently station," Milley said. "And I believe that a lot of our European allies [...] are very, very willing to establish permanent bases."

Comments / 20

Not A RINO
4d ago

Putin's realizing among other things that:1.)He can't have everything, if anything his way.2.)His actions have unintended/undesirable consequences.

Reply
2
Dave Saenz
4d ago

Then is it okay if China and Russia put military bases near our borders? How would that sound? I know I be the first person to go there and fight for our country. But this is outright negligent as it can start WW3.

Reply(17)
4
Related
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Mircea Geoană
Person
Anders Fogh Rasmussen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Military Base#Nato Summit#Nato Hints#Kremlin#Romanian#Danish#Copenhagen
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Army
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
993K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy