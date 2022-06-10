ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mom Dies From Cancer After Leg Numbness Turned Out to Be Terminal Symptom

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A U.K. family has paid tribute to a mom who died, following a battle with cancer that returned as she noticed her legs were going numb.

Catherine Gokcen, who lived in Southport, England, was initially diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in the fall of 2019.

The mom underwent a single mastectomy and also went through chemotherapy in order to get rid of the cancer, and was given the all-clear less than a year later.

The following year, Gokcen went to the doctors complaining that her legs felt numb, according to U.K. news outlet Lancs Live.

In June, 2021, she was told that her cancer had in fact spread from her breast to other areas of her body including her spine, liver, hip, and chest area. "We simply couldn't believe it," reads a fundraising page set up by the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaUVx_0g6f6ghQ00

Gokcen underwent an emergency operation to remove tumors around her spine, meaning she narrowly avoided paralysis.

Doctors tried a number of different approaches to get rid of the cancer again, including three different chemotherapies. However, the family were forced to accept that the cancer was incurable.

Gokcen, described as "an absolute inspiration" who showed "true strength," passed away at her home on June 3 this year, surrounded by family.

"She will be so greatly missed by us and so many people who had the privilege to have known her," her husband Neil wrote in a Facebook post on June 4.

The Cancer Treatment Centers of America states that cancer patients can be affected by numbness for various reasons, including due to a spinal cord tumor.

This can cause numbness on both sides of the body and also lead to coordination impairments in the arms and/or legs.

The family asked that no flowers be sent in her memory and that people can instead donate to a charity skydive event being held in her honor. The skydive event will see a group of nine people jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet.

As of Friday morning, the donation page had raised roughly £15,000 of its £50,000 ($62,300) goal. The money will be donated to the Liverpool-based cancer charity Larks, an organization that offers counselling, beauty therapy, and friendship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9F3e_0g6f6ghQ00

Neil told Newsweek : "We're really happy with how the fundraiser has gone so far. We've a challenging target but have reached nearly £15,000 in the first five weeks since we launched.

"What's taken me aback is how many people have been touched by Catherine's story and also the volume of people who have wanted to donate to this, which was so special to her. There's a long way to go but we're hopeful we can achieve it in time for the dive which is the day before her birthday."

"Larks has a special place in Catherine's heart and has been a massive part of her experience with cancer," the JustGiving fundraiser reads.

Triple-negative breast cancer is a less common type of breast cancer, occurring in around 15 to 20 percent of breast cancer patient, according to cancer charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

In 2018, there were 17 million new cases of cancer around the world with the four most common being lung, female breast, bowel, and prostate cancer, according to Cancer Research U.K.

Update, 6/10/22, 12:04 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to include a comment from Neil Gokcen and a photo of Catherine.

Comments / 285

Sheila Kilgore
4d ago

Opening a person up alone can cause cancer to spread. True story my step-dad was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer and they gave him rounds of chemo and did the screening and gave him the all clear and that his cancer was cured. He went in for back surgery soon after he started experiencing numbness in his legs and the doctors kept dismissing him and my mom. Then around December of 2016, they got tired of being dismissed so they got aggressive and told the doctors something isn't right they sent him for an MRI and found that he had a tumor putting pressure on his spine later he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Lung cancer being that my step dad was 76 he didn't want to go through cancer treatment again so he just spent the remaining month of his life in a hospital and eventually it spread to his brain and he even forgot my mom. Cancer is so sad.

Reply(34)
153
John Gould
4d ago

Is anybody really surprised by this I mean doctors are not doctors anymore All they do is throw pills down your throat and then send you home

Reply(7)
72
jaay
4d ago

there are natural cures out there for cancer! chemo is so bad for your body! it's literally poison! we need to invest more in natural medicine!

Reply(8)
59
Related
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Uk#Lancs Live
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
993K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy