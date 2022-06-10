ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Troops continue to surround Severodonetsk

By Hayley Boyd
 4 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including an update on where the troops are in Severodonetsk and Russia’s history of control in Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage

