ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection

By Jacob Fischler
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zos1n_0g6f6TAr00

(L-R) U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who was embedded with the Proud Boys, a far-right militia group, testify during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

A widely anticipated hearing Thursday by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol alleged two groups supporting then-President Donald Trump planned the riot to stop the transfer of presidential power — while Trump tacitly endorsed the insurrection and was indifferent to calls to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Over roughly two hours before a prime-time television audience, leaders of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 th Attack on the United States Capitol focused on the role of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Both are far-right groups with histories of violence and violent rhetoric that supported Trump.

The top two members on the panel, Chairman Bennie G. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, also zeroed in on Trump and congressional Republicans, some of whom — including Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry — later asked for presidential pardons for their roles in the attack, Cheney said.

Representatives for Perry did not return an email seeking comment Thursday night.

Cheney, one of two Republicans on the nine-member committee, lost her position in House Republican leadership over her criticism of Trump.

In an opening statement, Cheney said “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Thompson in his opening remarks emphasized Trump was at the center of it all, after his attempts to overturn the election results in the courts failed.

“But for Donald Trump, that was only the beginning of what became a sprawling, multi-step conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election… aimed at throwing out the votes of millions of Americans — your votes — your voice in our democracy — and replacing the will of the American people with his will to remain in power after his term ended,” said Thompson.

“Donald Trump was at the center of this conspiracy.

“And ultimately, Donald Trump — the president of the United States — spurred a mob of domestic enemies of the Constitution to march down the Capitol and subvert American democracy,” Thompson said.

The hearing is the first in a series throughout June, as the committee lays out its evidence about the attack.

Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

Multiple members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in breaking into the Capitol.

Thursday, the panel presented details of the groups’ planning and involvement, which they said was crucial for the attack to take place.

“The attack on our Capitol was not a spontaneous riot,” Cheney said.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, met in a Washington parking garage the night before the Capitol attack, according to footage captured by documentarian Nick Quested, a hearing witness.

Quested also had video of Tarrio saying the two groups were “fighting the same fight.”

On the morning of Jan. 6, Quested said he was surprised to see Proud Boys going to the Capitol instead of Trump’s speech from the Ellipse, near the White House.

The committee showed video of a group of Proud Boys initiating a breach of a line of bike racks outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Proud Boys were among those fighting the U.S. Capitol Police officers on the west side of the Capitol. One officer, Caroline Edwards, testified to the committee Thursday that Proud Boys Joseph Biggs and Ryan Samsel ripped barricades down.

Edwards was trying to hold barricades in place, a struggle during which she was pushed backwards and fell, losing consciousness.

Later, a Proud Boys member broke a window that allowed rioters to enter the Capitol, according to video the committee showed Thursday.

Rewriting history

On Jan. 6, Trump did not contact his Defense secretary or attorney general to call off the attack, Cheney said.

He became angry with aides who asked him to do something to calm the rioters, she said.

“Aware of the rioters’ chants to hang Mike Pence, the president responded with this sentiment: ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea,’” Cheney said. “Mike Pence ‘deserved it.’”

Thompson said part of the purpose of the hearing was to remind the American people what happened on Jan. 6.

In the past 17 months, Trump allies, including members of Congress, have sought to “rewrite history,” Thompson said, downplaying the seriousness of the attempted coup.

“Tonight and over the next few weeks, we’re going to remind you of the reality of what happened that day,” he said. “But our work must do much more than just look backwards. The cause of our democracy remains in danger.”

Earlier Tuesday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized the committee, calling it “the most political and least legitimate committee in American history.”

Throughout the hearing, Republican House members blasted the committee on social media and suggested its investigation was unimportant.

“The partisan January 6 committee is nothing more than an illegitimate show trial,” Arizona’s Andy Biggs tweeted.

“Tonight’s J6 committee hearing is the most blatant attempt to distract the American people from the disastrous and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, tweeted.

Barr testimony

The first testimony the panel presented was video footage of Bill Barr, the U.S. attorney general on Election Day 2020, who resigned the next month over a disagreement with Trump about the legitimacy of the election.

“I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bullshit,” Barr said in the taped testimony.

Barr continued, saying he told Trump “in no uncertain terms,” there was no evidence of fraud. Barr said there was “absolutely zero basis” for allegations that voting machines were used to steal the election.

Barr called those allegations “complete nonsense,” “crazy stuff” and said “it was doing a great, great disservice to the country.”

The panel also showed video of Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, who said Barr’s views about the lack of fraud were convincing to her.

The panel’s next hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday.

The post Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Far-right Republicans compete in CD4 primary before facing a well-funded Horsford

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Heading into the June primary for the 4th Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford faces no Democratic opponents and holds a nearly $2 million war chest ahead of the November general election. He will face one of three Republican candidates: Assemblywoman Annie Black, retired U.S. Air Force Major and insurance company owner Samuel Peters, […] The post Far-right Republicans compete in CD4 primary before facing a well-funded Horsford appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

7 Republican lawmakers in Nevada have joined far-right Facebook groups, says report

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Seven Nevada Republican lawmakers are members of at least one far-right Facebook group, according to a new national report. Five of the seven are running for new elected positions this year. The Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, a think tank that defends democracy and human rights, identified 875 lawmakers nationwide who have […] The post 7 Republican lawmakers in Nevada have joined far-right Facebook groups, says report appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Clark County introduces short-term rental regulation as opponents hire lawyer

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Clark County Commission is sticking to a plan to drastically slash the number of short-term rentals in Southern Nevada by licensing a fraction of current operators and fining those who are unlicensed.  The Commission introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would permit one percent of the housing units in unincorporated Clark County, about 2,850, to […] The post Clark County introduces short-term rental regulation as opponents hire lawyer appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Democrat in charge of keeping the chamber blue in November’s midterm elections said Tuesday that Republicans running in suburban swing districts are trying to “hide” their views on abortion and gun legislation from voters.  Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said during a call with regional reporters that […] The post Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
Nevada Current

Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting

Policy, politics and progressive commentary President Joe Biden on Tuesday commemorated the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and condemned the ideology that drove the killer to “carry out a murderous, racist rampage” at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. In a visit to Buffalo, Biden and New York Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, […] The post Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting appeared first on Nevada Current.
BUFFALO, NY
Nevada Current

First-time candidate goes up against high-visibility firebrand in GOP treasurer primary

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In a way, the race for Nevada treasurer started with a viral campaign video of Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore driving a Ford pickup truck into the desert with a handgun strapped on her hip. At the time, Fiore had announced her intention to run for governor in a crowded Republican primary.  But after months […] The post First-time candidate goes up against high-visibility firebrand in GOP treasurer primary appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Former President Donald Trump planted the seeds for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by continually promoting theories that he lost the 2020 election through fraud, even though top advisers and officials told him there was no evidence to support the claim, according to testimony a U.S. House committee presented Monday. In its […] The post Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Nevada Current.
POTUS
Nevada Current

5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The opening U.S. House hearing in a series on the Jan. 6 attack included some eye-opening new details about the events of the day and the broader plot to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The nine-member investigative committee put former President Donald Trump at the center of the plot, while accusing leaders of two […] The post 5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing appeared first on Nevada Current.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Nevada Current

Horsford, HUD Sec. Fudge slam corporate investors for skyrocketing rents

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Democratic U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford wants to crack down on corporate investors that buy up already limited housing stock, which he said has driven up rents and squeezed out prospective homeowners.   Horsford joined U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on Monday to tour affordable housing complexes in Southern Nevada and speak on federal […] The post Horsford, HUD Sec. Fudge slam corporate investors for skyrocketing rents appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Early voting in Nevada – how it’s going, how to vote

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An exception two years ago aside, the turnout rate in Nevada primary elections is generally miserable, and early data for the 2022 primary election indicates this election will likely follow the trend. At least 111,460 voters submitted early ballots in the first week of voting, according to Tuesday data from the Nevada Secretary of State’s […] The post Early voting in Nevada – how it’s going, how to vote appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Not a single ballot has been counted in the Republican primary for governor, but Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo declared during a debate on KLAS-TV Wednesday the race is over, citing his lead in the polls, his multi-million dollar campaign war chest ($2.9 million remaining at the end of March), the blessing of former President […] The post Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#The Select Committee#The U S House Committee#Democrat#Republicans
Nevada Current

Senate overwhelmingly approves $40B in Ukraine aid

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — U.S. senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to send President Joe Biden a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that will provide additional economic, humanitarian and military support to the country. The 86-11 vote marks the second time Congress cleared a multibillion-dollar package since Russia invaded in late February. Negotiators opted both times to increase […] The post Senate overwhelmingly approves $40B in Ukraine aid appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. POLITICS
Nevada Current

Rep. Susie Lee weighs in on proposed gun legislation: ‘we better try like hell’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As Congress considers, yet again, gun control legislation following recent mass shootings in New York and Texas, Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee worried about its fate without enough support from Republican senators. Lee, who took questions on social security and access to health care at a seniors town hall in Las Vegas Tuesday, was also […] The post Rep. Susie Lee weighs in on proposed gun legislation: ‘we better try like hell’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Nevada Current.
UVALDE, TX
Nevada Current

Justice not blind in Clark County DA’s office, says Wolfson’s primary opponent

Policy, politics and progressive commentary It’s who you know, not necessarily what you did, that holds sway with Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, says Wolfson’s Democratic primary election opponent Ozzie Fumo. “Justice is not being distributed equally,” Fumo, a defense attorney and former state assemblyman, said during a phone interview. Wolfson did not respond to the Current’s requests for […] The post Justice not blind in Clark County DA’s office, says Wolfson’s primary opponent appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Nevada Current

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Nevada Current.
PROTESTS
Nevada Current

Amy Vilela makes case to Democratic primary voters to replace Dina Titus

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Even before inflation and gas prices hit a historic high this year, Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus worried the previously solidly blue 1st Congressional District would be a casualty in the general election of 2022. Nevada Current previously reported that Titus, speaking at an AFL-CIO town hall in December, criticized maps drawn and approved by […] The post Amy Vilela makes case to Democratic primary voters to replace Dina Titus appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Will it be ‘every state for themselves’ as the federal COVID cash dries up?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — State and local health departments remain in limbo over whether they’ll need to single-handedly fund their own COVID-19 vaccines and treatments as a stalemate in Congress drags into its fourth month. The Biden administration has raised alarm bells about the risk of inaction after sending Congress a request for $22.5 billion in early […] The post Will it be ‘every state for themselves’ as the federal COVID cash dries up? appeared first on Nevada Current.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nevada Current

‘My mom’s life mattered’: Son of Black shooting victim urges Congress to act

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The son of a Black woman shot and killed by a white supremacist begged members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to take action against such domestic terrorism. The gunman in Buffalo, New York, was motivated by the “great replacement theory,” a racist conspiracy theory that claims growing numbers of immigrants and people […] The post ‘My mom’s life mattered’: Son of Black shooting victim urges Congress to act appeared first on Nevada Current.
BUFFALO, NY
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

1K+
Followers
762
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy