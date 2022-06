TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Imagine graduating from high school and walking right into a job. That’s what can happen when you go to a technical high school. News 8 was on hand for signing day at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington, which is a day when seniors sign up with their future employers in front of family and friends and start making a paycheck the day after graduation.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO