Ed Lauing, a City Hall veteran who currently chairs Palo Alto’s Planning and Transportation Commission, said Tuesday that he plans to run for the Palo Alto City Council. If elected, Lauing will fill one of three open seats on the seven-member council, with council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth both terming out this year and council member Alison Cormack announcing last month that she will not seek a fresh term. Lauing also ran for council in 2020 and narrowly missed out on getting elected, finishing fifth out of 10 candidates vying for four seats.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO