ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dr. Murphy talks Novavax requesting FDA approval for vaccine, monkeypox cases

By Dr. Robert Murphy
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zI1Q_0g6f4BbR00

Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is the executive director for The Institute for Global Health.

Get the latest updates and headlines on COVID-19 and sign up for our coronavirus newsletter . News and updates delivered daily to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Chicago mental health services expansion

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot joined community health providers to announce an expansion of mental health services into all of Chicago’s 77 community areas this year, according to a release from her office. The announcement took place from Access Community Health Network. This is a developing story, check back for more details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoan honored by Amazon for ‘act of heroism’

OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car, a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life was honored by his employer in Oak Lawn. One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his near-daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

Community activist Ja’Mal Green announces run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO — Community Activist Ja’Mal Green announced Tuesday he is running for the mayor of Chicago. Green said he will be formally making the announcement during a rally at Chemistry in Hyde Park at 4 p.m. along with Senator Nina Turner. The 26-year-old activist joins a growing list of candidates including Businessman Willie Wilson, fellow […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WGN News

Caterpillar to move global headquarters to Texas

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The global headquarters of Caterpillar Inc. will no longer be in Illinois. Tuesday company officials announced the headquarters will move from its current location in Deerfield, Illinois, to the company’s existing office in Irving, TX. Illinois has the biggest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world, according to officials. “We […]
DEERFIELD, IL
WGN News

Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago leaders mark last day of school

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez celebrated the last day of school in the city. The two were joined by other city and community leaders at an event which took place inside Peace and Education Coalition Alternative High School. During prepared remarks, Lightfoot and others touted the city’s new phone […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Safety in Chicago: CPD Supt. Brown to provide updates on investigations and other efforts

CHICAGO — The most recent weekend in Chicago saw 31 people shot and seven people killed. On Monday, Chicago Police Department superintendent David Brown held a media availability to, “provide investigatory updates and discuss recent public safety efforts,” according to a release from his office. Brown began the briefing with a few year-to-year crime statistics, […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Northwestern University#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Hearing on Rogers Park heat deaths Monday

CHICAGO — Managers and residents of a Rogers Park senior living facility will testify Monday about the deaths of three tenants during hot weather last month. The bodies of Janice Reed, Dolores McNeely and Gwendolyn Osborne were found at the James Sneider Apartments on May 14. Maria Hadden, the 49th Ward Alderwoman, called for a hearing […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Expanding Illinois’ investment in childcare

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker announced an expansion in childcare investment by the State of Illinois. The announcement took place Monday from Metropolitan Family Services‘ Learning and Wellness Center in Chicago. This is a developing story, check back for additional details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Over $100K raised at GiGi’s Playhouse event in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Hundreds of people gathered in Hoffman Estates Sunday to raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse. A 5K run was one of the events that took place outside the NOW Arena as part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge. The event raised money for Gigi’s Playhouse which provides free developmental and educational programs […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN News

Thousands fill Division Street for Puerto Rican parade

CHICAGO — Chicago’s annual tradition of the Puerto Rican parade was held Saturday in Humboldt Park. Division Street was full of celebration as thousands of people honored Puerto Rican art, culture and music. The showcase of Puerto Rican culture included 37 floats and an estimated 5,000 participants. The parade is part of the four-day festival. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Severe storms tear off roof of apartment building in Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. — Severe storms left behind considerable damage Monday from the Northwest suburbs to Northwest Indiana. High winds peeled off the roof off an apartment complex on 24th and Washington Street in Bellwood. Residents said shortly after they received tornado warnings on their phones, they took cover. One person was injured and transported to […]
BELLWOOD, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy