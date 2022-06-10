ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Kandi Burruss’s Unreleased Duet, “It’s You,” With Gerald Levert

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
While Kandi Burruss is gearing up to film her new television series alongside her Xscape bandmates and SWV, the Grammy-winning songwriter surprised fans with a gem from her deep catalog. From a 2003 archive, Burruss has shared a previously unreleased duet with the late Gerald Levert .

As heard in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the singer confirmed her past romance with the crooner and released the full collaboration on her YouTube channel. The very specific, detailed tune puts all those bothersome characteristics from your partner that you wind up loving on full display.

Kandi sings of loving her partner’s “stank-a** cocky attitude” and the way he shows love to her child. “The way you walk in demanding your respect/ It’s just you/ there’s not one specific thing that makes me want you,” she adds. Levert, in his heartwarming tone, replies, “It’s you/ The way your mama treat me like her own/ The way you came and made my house a home/ My chocolate girl, you got it going/ I love everything about you…”

This new-ish release comes on the heels of Burruss’ 2014 song, “Legs, Hips, Body” becoming a viral sensation.

Two years ago, she also revealed that she was working on her first solo project in nearly a decade, but after Xscape took the Verzuz stage and co-headlined Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival , the quartet also teased new music may be coming from their camp soon.

Check out the duet from Burruss and Levert’s “It’s You” above.

LittleLady
4d ago

I love Kandi, but Gerald Levert is what makes this song…… I miss his music. Wish he was here to make more💕

Vickie Davis
4d ago

Gerald definitely is the headliner in this song!! Kandi’s nasally voice should remain a back up/quartet singer!

Tanya Mitchell
4d ago

Gerald voice can't be matched Love you forever Teddy Bear

