Nashville, TN

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Rutherford Source

Tennessee Titans to Host Food Drive to Celebrate 615 Day

The Tennessee Titans today announced the launch of a week-long food drive in honor of next week’s “615 Day,” celebrated annually in Nashville on June 15. The “Celebrate 615” food drive benefits Second Harvest Food Bank and will take place from Wednesday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 15. Participants are encouraged to bring Second Harvest ‘most-needed’ food items like peanut butter, rice and beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta, cereal and canned fruits, meat and veggies to the below six locations all week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro to Host “Celebration Under the Stars” July 4

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – “Celebration Under the Stars” powered by Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will be held Monday, July 4 with fireworks and music at the Fountains at Gateway. The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains at...
Rutherford Source

Chicken Salad Chick to Celebrate the Nashville Community with 615 Day Special

Fast-casual eatery offers one-day deal with chance to win a $250 Live Nation gift card. Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 15! Chicken Salad Chick— the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept – will join in 615 Day, a celebration of all things Nashville! For one day only, guests visiting the seven Nashville restaurants can receive a Buy One, Get One Free offer on purchase of The Chick Special when purchasing through the Chicken Salad Chick app and using the code 615DAY at check out. Each person who uses the code will be entered for a chance to win, and four lucky guests will receive a $250 Live Nation gift card and 615 Day merch.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Crown Royal Joins CMA Fest and Iconic Country Music Stars to Spread Exceptional Generosity in Support of the Military Community

During the four-day long CMA Fest celebration, Crown Royal will host festival goers in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway, with performances from 14 country music artists – including Jimmie Allen, who opened up the weekend yesterday – in support of the military community that so bravely serves our country. The Purple Bag Project will also be on-site, allowing country music fans to pack care packages for deployed service men and women in continuation of the Generosity Hour series.
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Franklin, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Franklin, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
City
Franklin, TN
Rutherford Source

Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans

Leading women’s fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the US and Canada between June 18 and June 24 for a free pair of classic m jeans by Maurices™, courtesy of Lauren Alaina.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Score an Item from Carly Pearce’s Closet During CMA Fest

In the true spirit of CMA Fest, CARLY PEARCE will give fans the ultimate access with an opportunity to shop her closet! All proceeds from the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s haul will aid the Music Health Alliance’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states. Carly’s Closet: A Pop-Up Shop Supporting Healthcare for the Music Industry opens at Noelle (200 Fourth Avenue North) in downtown Nashville on Friday, June 10 from 4:00-6:00P.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Luke Bryan
Rutherford Source

Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022

CMA Fest 2022 is back! The event has returned for the first time since 2019. Downtown Nashville will experience traffic flow changes and road closures for the four-day event which begins on Thursday, June 9. Here are the road closures for June 9 through June 13. Of note: CMA Fest...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Cma Music Festival#Music Education#Local Life#Localevent#The Cma Foundation
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Heat Advisory Continues as Tennessee Braces For Second Straight Day

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.HT.Y.0002.220614T1600Z-220615T0000Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0001.220613T1600Z-220614T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 210 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Nashville Ballet Announces 2022-23 Season

Featuring Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella, the world-premiere of Anthology, and more!. Nashville Ballet’s highly anticipated 2022-23 season line up is here. Featuring star-studded collaborations and blockbuster fan-favorites, the robust repertoire includes the return of the magical production that inspired the Emmy Award-winning film, Nashville’s Nutcracker,
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna’s Annual Boat Day Returns June 18

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is hosting its annual Boat Day Waterfest this Saturday, June 18, 9am – 1pm, in the Jefferson Springs Recreation Area. Featuring free kayak and canoe rides for all ages, this is a family-friendly event to educate the community on the importance of water quality and boat safety. Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center staff will be on-hand providing instruction on operating the canoes and kayaks, as well as information about their Paddle Adventures Program. Stones River Watershed Association and Rutherford County Planning and Engineering Department will provide hands-on activities for children.
SMYRNA, TN
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Rutherford County this weekend. Murfreesboro Little Theatre’s Production of “Who Killed John Bell,” is written by Jess Townsend and directed by Logan Michael and Amanda Sullivan. Story Synopsis: John Bell is dead and two of the locals of Red River are pretty clearly responsible. But John Bell had more than a few enemies, even some living under his own roof. As events unfold, it seems nearly everyone has a reason to want him dead: the woman he stole from who may or may not be a witch; the local school teacher who wants to marry his daughter; the boy his daughter really loves; his son who is growing ashamed of what his father is doing to the family name. Even John’s wife and young daughter become suspects when it grows harder to honor a man they no longer respect. With so much love lost, one question remains: Who Killed John Bell? Auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts. If you are interested in singing in the production, please prepare a song of your choice showcasing your range (32 bars). It is not necessary to have your song memorized. Accompaniment will not be provided. You will need to sing acapella.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

CityTV Brings Home Two National Telly Awards

The 43rd Annual Telly Awards, the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, has recognized CityTV, Murfreesboro’s government and educational station, with two Bronze Telly Awards. The national awards were announced May 24, 2022, and officially received this month. Video Producer John Padgett with Lisa Trail and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
