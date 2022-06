This weekend, Sunset Zoo will celebrate the 68th birthday of its oldest resident, Susie the chimpanzee. She is the oldest living chimp in the country and the zoo has been caring for Susie for most of her life. The community is invited this weekend and all of next week to come sign a card for Susie and watch her celebrate on Sunday afternoon, June 19!

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO