(Bingham Lake MN-) A Springfield woman was injured when her Jeep struck a safe that fell from a vehicle in Cottonwood County. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 60 near County Road 44 in Bingham Lake at 7:44 a.m. Monday. A pickup driven by 36-year-old Cynthia Knutson of Bingham Lake turned from 44 onto Highway 60, and a safe fell out of the back of the truck and onto the highway. 20-year-old Mya Mickelson of Springfield was driving her Jeep westbound on 60 and hit the safe. Mickelson was taken to the Windom Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BINGHAM LAKE, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO