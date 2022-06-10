ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself.

Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June.

Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.

Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.

She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.

Comments / 59

Shrillary Clinton
3d ago

Did she sign a prenup? If she gets a boyfriend is that cheating? Was there premarital sex? Sounds like it would be a complicated divorce.

Reply(3)
27
country boy
2d ago

why not??? girls are boys and boys are girls now. the other half don't identify as either 😂. so why not be able to marry yourself too 🤣😆🤮🤢

Reply(1)
10
Becca
3d ago

everyone just has a need to be noticed. the rest of us are happy being called joyfully single. ridiculous 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
17
