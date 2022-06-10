ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County woman charged with embezzlement

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — A Ross County woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling money from her employer.

On Thursday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that Stephanie Cottrell was indicted in Ross County Common Pleas Court on two felony charges of theft by deception.

Cottrell, from Frankfort, was charged with embezzling over $650,000 from her employer. She was a controller for Rocal Inc., which is a manufacturer of highway signs, that is alleging Cottrell used company credit cards to make unauthorized personal purchases totaling $483,558 from April 2019 to November 2021, according to Yost's office.

The company is also alleging that Cottrell paid herself $168,139 in fraudulent overtime during the same time period. Both of these felony charges are of the third degree. A hearing has been set for 11 a.m. July 5.

The case was referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Economic Crimes Unit from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and investigated by the Economic Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Forensic Accounting Unit to provide an impartial accounting of estimated losses.

The Consumer Protection Economics Crime Unit is currently prosecuting the case.

