ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tips on saving money at the pump this summer

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mLyq_0g6f2vpv00

The national average for a gallon of gas is closing in on $5 dollars per gallon and it's putting pressure on already strained budgets. The summer travel season could stall out before it even gets started. Cheddar's Shannon Lanier has some great hacks to help you save a few bucks at the pump.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy