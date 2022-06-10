ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic shipwreck discovered off Norfolk coast after sinking 340 years ago

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A historic shipwreck that has been discovered off the coast of Norfolk has been hailed the “most important” maritime find since the Mary Rose.

The Gloucester sunk off the coast of Great Yarmouth 340 years ago in 1682, nearly killing the Duke of York, who would later become King James II of England.

Despite being discovered by divers in 2007, the site has only just been revealed due to security reasons.

The Gloucester’s exact whereabouts were kept secret after the find, but it has now been revealed to be half-buried in the seabed 28 miles out from land.

