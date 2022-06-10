ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Kurtenbach observes State Farm's 100th anniversary

By By Kent Casson
 9 days ago
FAIRBURY — State Farm is celebrating 100 years and a local agent is celebrating.

Agent Greg Kurtenbach recently held an open house celebration at his Fairbury office on Aspen Court, complete with giveaways, refreshments and historical items on display.

“It was a great day,” said Kurtenbach. “We just felt like we needed to celebrate it.”

One of the display features included a photo of State Farm founder George J. Mecherle sitting at his desk. Mecherle is from the Bloomington area where he started the insurance company.

“That desk is still intact,” explained Kurtenbach.

State Farm began in June 1922 as a mutual automobile insurance company owned by policyholders, specializing in auto insurance for farmers — offering better rates than other companies. The company eventually expanded to offer other kinds of insurance like homeowners and life, before venturing into banking and financial services.

Kurtenbach said his offices and State Farm offer various insurance products and everything a family needs, ranging from auto and home insurance to life and health coverage. They also do investments.

“We are here to take care of your family,” Kurtenbach said.

A separate celebration is planned for Kurtenbach’s Gibson City office in the future. He enjoyed seeing several familiar faces at the Fairbury event.

“We had quite a few people come through and the rain held off,” Kurtenbach noted. “I had Dad on the grill and Mom was inside serving people. You can always count on your parents to help you out.”

Kurtenbach looks forward to the company’s future as he feels State Farm is as strong as it ever has been.

“I’m just proud to represent a company like State Farm,” Kurtenbach said.

