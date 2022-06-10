ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What ever happened to the notorious ‘Ed Stone’?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nihw_0g6f2n1L00

“And the Lord said unto Miliband, Come up to me into the mount, and be there: and I will give thee tablets of stone, and a law, and commandments which I have written; that thou mayest teach them.” (Ed-xodus 24:12).

And so it came to pass that, five days before the May 2015 general election , Labour Party leader Ed Miliband did stand in a car park in the marginal constituency of Hastings and Rye and unveil a towering monument bearing forth The Word.

Which is to say, a handful of vague manifesto pledges.

Resembling one of the eerie monoliths from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey as much as the Decalogue brandished by Moses on Mount Sinai, Mr Miliand’s prop was a two-tonne slab of Portuguese moleanos limestone looming eight feet tall.

Its lettering was engraved by Baskingstoke firm stoneCIRCLE at a cost of £7,1614, considerably less than the £30,000 reported at the time, and promised: “A Better Plan. A Better Future.”

Beneath that legend, the values the monolith bore – reportedly approved by no fewer than 10 planning meetings attended by swathes of expensive public relations professionals who, quite frankly, should have known better – were as follows:

  1. A strong economic foundation
  2. Higher living standards for working families
  3. An NHS with the time to care
  4. Controls on immigration
  5. A country where the next generation can do better than the last
  6. Homes to buy and action on rent

“They’re carved in stone because they won’t be abandoned after the general election,” the future shadow secretary of state for climate change explained.

“I want the British people to remember these pledges, to remind us of these pledges, to insist on these pledges.”

Oh, they remembered all right.

Quickly dubbed the “ Ed Stone ” by media wags, the prop was met with immediate and widespread ridicule.

Blustering Telegraph columnist and sometime London mayor Boris Johnson called it a “weird commie slab” and proclaimed: “Let us consign Milibandias and his tombstone to the bafflement of future archaeologists. Let it go down as the last act of a desperate candidate, and the heaviest suicide note in history.”

Even The Independent ’s own John Rentoul told ITV News in exasperation that the idea was “incredibly stupid”.

”Serious grown adults sat in meetings and approved this,” he fumed. “The thinking behind it was ‘people don’t believe us, so we’re going to carve them on a stone and then people will believe us’.”

Making matters worse, Lucy Powell , the vice-chair of Labour’s campaign gave an interview to BBC Radio 5 Live in which she dismissed the stunt outright by saying, “I don’t think anyone is suggesting that the fact that he’s carved them in stone means he’s absolutely not going to break them or anything like that”, therein fatally undermining the whole point of the venture.

On 7 May, David Cameron ’s austerity-minded Conservatives duly swept to victory, winning 331 seats to Labour’s 232 and drawing a line under their interesting experiment in coalition government with the Liberal Democrats to go solo, opening the door to Brexit and all the howling horrors that have ensued ever since.

The opposition did not even win Hastings, site of the miraculous unveiling, where incumbent MP Amber Rudd not only beat challenger Sarah Owen but actually increased her majority.

Tabloid glee at Mr Miliband’s ungainly assault on a bacon sandwich might also have played a hand in his defeat, as might his occasionally robotic speechmaking but, for some, it was the “Ed Stone” that was his undoing, a monument to cluelessness and ineptitude from a party whose judgement, on this evidence, could clearly not be trusted with administering the public purse.

Had Mr Miliband won, the monolith would reportedly have stood in Downing Street’s Rose Garden, Westminster Council permitting, as a daily reminder to the new prime minister of his promises to the electorate.

Now that he had lost, the folly was an embarrassment that needed to be disposed of as quickly and quietly as possible.

Among gloating Tories, it found itself a highly-prized holy relic, with Conservative peer Lord Ashcroft reportedly having a £100,000 bid for it spurned by the party while The Telegraph, The Sun and The Daily Mail all worked hard to track it down, the red-top opening a hotline to tipsters and The Mail promising a case of champagne to anyone who could provide relevant information leading to its capture.

The People’s History Museum in Manchester also made inquiries with a view to presenting it a cherished exhibit, only to be likewise rebuffed.

Curator Chris Burgess told ITV : “This was a moment when the Labour Party wanted to appear solid, grounded, that they were serious and clearly they hadn’t quite projected that to the public widely and the stone was a symbol of perhaps that failure to project that message.”

It was The Guardian that eventually located it in a warehouse in Woolwich, South London, owned by one Paye Stonework & Masonry Ltd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeNAb_0g6f2n1L00

The newspaper was reliably informed by Tom Harris, former Labour MP for Glasgow South, that the Ed Stone had been destroyed: “My understanding is that more than one person, each with a sledgehammer, were involved. I also understand it was carried out in anger and panic.”

Two anonymous party officials subsequently told Bloomberg in January 2016 that it was indeed no more .

The following October, the Electoral Commission investigated Labour over a failure to declare £150,000 in campaign expenses , its treasurer ultimately concluding that the party had committed two offences and fined it accordingly.

That probe revealed the true cost of the stone, much cheaper than first thought, but appeared to close the book on the matter for good.

Until, that is, television adventurer Ben Fogle stepped out for lunch at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on the King’s Road in West London on 10 May 2017 and rediscovered it, to his astonishment, in the shrubbery of the exclusive eaterie’s outdoor dining area.

“Look at what I just discovered in a hidden, overgrown corner of Chelsea. Do you want it back Jeremy Corbyn?” tweeted Mr Fogle, rather presumptuously offering it to Mr Miliband’s successor.

Political journalists Jack Evans and Katy Balls likewise noticed it.

Invited to explain, a spokesperson for the restaurant’s owners Caprice Holdings, chaired by wealthy Conservative donor Richard Caring, said: “We bought the stone a couple of years ago at a charity auction.

“We thought it would be fun to have Ed’s Stone, which was such an iconic image of the election, and put it outside in the garden. So many people comment on it and it was an opportunity too good to pass up.”

A shock second coming of (appropriately) near-Biblical proportions, one man who was not convinced that this really was the fabled monument and not a replica was Steve Vanhinsbergh, co-owner of stoneCIRCLE, the masonry that built the original.

“I’m 99 per cent sure it’s smashed,” he told The Telegraph . “It was not returned here, but I know it was smashed because I know the man who smashed it.

“The original was too big – it was three metres tall. You could not lift it without a crane. It was 400kg. You have to handle it like a pane of glass. It will fold up. Like with all marble and stone, you have to treat it very carefully.”

The Independent reached out to The Ivy Chelsea Garden for an update, only to be told the stone is no longer there (but precious little else, despite pestering), at which point the trail sadly ran cold.

Wherever the Ed Stone lies now, in storage or in fragments, the memory of this Maltese Falcon of British political kitsch lives on as a rather quaint reminder of a simpler time, a naive gesture of commitment unfairly maligned given the age of mendacity and double standards that has followed in its wake under Mr Johnson’s premiership.

An even more laughable artefact from the same cultural moment is surely Mr Cameron’s Facebook post from 4 May 2015 in which he declared: “Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice – stability and strong government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband.”

You can hang that one in the Tate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price opens up about his own suicide attempt

The leader of Wales’ nationalist party has opened up about his own suicide attempt while walking home from a night out as a student in the 1990s.Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price spoke about the difficult period in his life to members of Cardiff’s LGBTQ+ community during an event held in the National Museum Cardiff.In a moving speech, made during the PinkNews Cardiff summer reception, the father-of-two said: “I came here to Cardiff for university and even though we had a very active LGBT society there was something in me that was holding me back.“I remember literally walking home from the centre...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face PMQs as tensions mount over Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Boris Johnson will face PMQs on Wednesday for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as the UK faces renewed legal action from Brussels.The Prime Minister has downplayed changes in the bill, which has been criticised for seeking to unilaterally tear up parts of the Brexit agreement, as “not a big deal”.He was claimed to have told his ministers on Tuesday to “de-escalate” rhetoric to prevent a trade war with Brussels, according to The Daily Telegraph.But the European Commission responded to the publication on Monday of the bill with an announcement that it intends...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson bid to tear up Northern Ireland deal endangers peace, US congressmen warn

Boris Johnson’s plans to tear up post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland have come under fierce attack from Washington, with senior congressmen on both sides of the US political divide warning the “irresponsible” move is a threat to peace in the province.EU commissioners are expected later this week to initiate new legal action against the UK, after Monday’s publication of a bill which would unilaterally rewrite the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Mr Johnson with Brussels in 2019.A former head of the government’s legal service said that ministers’ attempt to justify the move was “hopeless”, while another legal expert said...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Fogle
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
David Cameron
Person
Moses
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Steve Moses
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Lucy Powell
Person
Amber Rudd
The Independent

Rwanda deportation flight grounded after dramatic last-minute ECHR intervention

Boris Johnson’s “desperate and cruel” policy to deter asylum-seekers was in disarray last night after the handful of migrants on the first deportation flight to Rwanda won a last-minute legal reprieve.The £500,000 taxpayer-funded flight was halted minutes before it was due to take off following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.It came despite ministers earlier insisting the flight would go ahead no matter how few were on board.It is understood appeals were granted by an out-of-hours ECHR judge while the migrants were on their way from a detention centre near Heathrow to Boscombe Down in Wiltshire from where...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver...
U.K.
The Independent

Around 850,000 households missing out on vital Pension Credit support

About 850,000 households are believed to be missing out on vital Pension Credit support, at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting people on low or fixed incomes particularly hard.While more than 1.4 million pensioners are receiving Pension Credit, many are not claiming this extra financial help that can also be a gateway to other benefits.An estimated £1.7 billion in the benefit is being left unclaimed, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which was holding its second annual Pension Credit “day of action” as part of an awareness-raising drive.The DWP said it will be providing leaflets...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Javid to unveil plans to tackle ‘intractable challenges’ in NHS

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has set out plans to tackle seemingly “intractable challenges” in the NHS.Setting out his vision for the year ahead, Mr Javid said there is a “small window of time where we can make a big difference”.Speaking at the NHS ConfedExpo conference on Wednesday, Mr Javid will condemn “contagious” poor leadership.It comes after the NHS Confederation said the Government was “management bashing” to explain problems in the service.It’s not about reinventing the wheel, it’s about listening to the innovators already doing incredible things within the system – then giving them a platform to do itSajid JavidThe minister...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Uk#Rye#Decalogue#Portuguese#Stonecircle#Better Future
The Independent

Equity release ‘finances £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK’

Equity release finances around £1 in every £90 spent by retired people within the UK, according to analysis.Total retirement spending funded by equity release could top £4 billion this year and £5 billion in 2025, according to modelling by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), as homeowners increasingly look to property wealth to support their retirement.Equity release products allow older people to access the equity, or cash, tied up in their home.In 2021, equity release funded an estimated £3 billion worth of retirement domestic spending, according to Legal & General and Cebr’s the Equity Economy report.About £330 million...
MARKETS
The Independent

‘I can tell you it hurts’: Families of Britons detained abroad urge UK government to do more

The families of Britons detained abroad have accused the UK government of “lacking compassion” and “ignoring” them as they called on ministers to do more to release their loved ones. A group gathered in Westminster on Tuesday to share their stories, while others - such as the daughter of imprisoned geologist Jim Fitton - joined with video messages. All were calling for Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, to intervene to set their loved ones detained in various countries abroad free. The sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a British father imprisoned in Egypt, told how her brother was suffering as he...
INDIA
The Independent

Rwanda flight grounded after European Court of Human Rights intervenes

The plane due to take migrants to Rwanda will not leave the UK as scheduled after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.Government sources have confirmed to the PA news agency that all migrants have been removed from the plane which was set to take off on Tuesday night.The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests.PA understands that the appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, overruling the UK rulings.It...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Landmark Leeds pub given second-highest historic protection status

A landmark pub has been given the second-highest protection possible due to its historical importance as a surviving upmarket Victorian “luncheon bar”.Whitelock’s Ale House, which is tucked away down an alley in Leeds city centre, has been upgraded to Grade II* by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England, as part of a project to help save rare historic pub interiors.The Grade II* status means it is in the the top 5.8% of protected historic buildings in England.Historic England said that Whitelock’s is one of the best examples of a late-19th century...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Russia sanctions dozens of UK journalists and media figures

Russia has banned dozens of UK journalists, including the heads of the BBC, Times and Guardian, from entering the country.A statement published by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said those included on the 29-strong list were “involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information” about Russia and the war in Ukraine.Another 20 figures who Moscow claim are linked to the defence industry were also sanctioned.Among those on the list are BBC director-general Tim Davie, The Times’ editor John Witherow, The Guardian’s editor-in-chief Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph Chris Evans, and BBC chairman Richard Sharp.BBC journalists Nick...
EUROPE
The Independent

Almost half of UK audiences avoid news, report reveals

Almost half of Britons actively avoid the news, a figure which has doubled in the past five years, according to a new report.The number of those in the UK who reported avoiding certain types of news “sometimes or often” has risen to 46%, compared to 38% worldwide.The findings, made through surveys of more than 93,000 people across 46 counties, were published on Wednesday in a new report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.Worldwide, around 43% of so-called “selective news avoiders” said they were put off by the repetitiveness of the news agenda, especially around politics and Covid-19,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Grenfell Tower: Local residents reflect at memorial service on fifth anniversary of tragedy

A multi-faith service and silent walk took place outside Grenfell Tower to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the fire.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, politicians and bereaved loved ones were among attendees of the sombre event, half a decade on from the fire which left 72 people dead and many others homeless.Representatives from faith groups led prayers and recitations and many spoke of their frustration at the lack of arrests and change made by local councils and the government.One Imam said: “Grenfell shows how the powerful and underestimated can suffer, but also how they can achieve.”An attendee, Moktar Alqaderi,...
HOMELESS
The Independent

NHS risks losing one third of Black and Asian doctors over racism, finds landmark survey

The NHS is facing a major exodus of doctors of ethnic minority backgrounds due to persistent levels of racism faced at a personal and institutional level, a groundbreaking study has revealed.Nearly one third of doctors surveyed have considered leaving the NHS or have already left within the past two years due to race discrimination, with 42 per cent of Black and 41 per cent Asian doctors in particular having considered leaving or having left.The survey, shared with The Independent in advance of publication on Wednesday, paints a picture of institutional barriers to career progression, dangerously low levels of reporting of...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

695K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy