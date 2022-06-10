ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Asos and Zara Are Trying to Make Fast Fashion Sustainable

By Andre Claudio
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKjlB_0g6f2m8c00

Click here to read the full article.

Asos and Zara ’s latest collections suggest that circularity and carbon are in style.

Fashion e-tailer Asos recently dropped a second circular design capsule of Spring/Summer fashion. The 40-piece apparel and accessories collection arrives as the British digital retailer said it’s testing a partnership with Thrift+, a 7-year-old online platform where consumers can buy and sell secondhand fashion .

The new circular design collection, which builds on Asos’ previous effort in 2020, aims to extend each product’s lifespan and ensure that materials from end-of-life items can be reused to fashion new products.

As part of a larger commitment to sustainability, all styles in the collection are made from recycled, renewable or innovative materials and are based on the Ellen MacArthur Foundation ‘s guidelines for a circular fashion economy. Additionally, some of the products were designed using digital 3D technology, which means Asos could reduce production waste by creating fewer physical samples.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been working with our partners and experts to discover how we can be more circular—one of our new 2030 Fashion with Integrity goals,” said Vanessa Spence, Asos commercial design and visual director. “The launch of our second circular design collection, which uses innovative new materials and takes our circular design criteria one step further, is a great moment for us as we continue to develop our expertise in this area.”

The collection spans dresses with cut-out details and oversized color-blocked shirts to loose-fitting boyfriend jeans. Graphics and prints include a mix of retro florals and wavy checkerboard prints. The collection features a palette including burnt orange, lilac and apple green in addition to undyed neutrals and indigo denims.

Meanwhile, Asos customers who sell their unwanted clothes on Thrift+ will receive a credit they can use to donate to charity, purchase pre-owned fashion on the resale site, or redeem for Asos vouchers.

“We are delighted to support Asos’ progress toward circularity with the launch of this trial,” said Joe Metcalfe, Thrift+ founder. “Making it easy for people to responsibly get unwanted clothing back into circulation is key to making fashion more circular, and it’s hugely exciting that Asos customers will now have the Thrift+ service at their fingertips.”

Zara Launches second limited-edition line of sustainable fashion

While Asos focuses on circularity, Zara takes inspiration from climate-polluting carbon to turn an environmental threat into party-worthy style.

The Inditex -owned brand recently released its second limited-edition line of sustainable fashion made from captured carbon emissions . Zara again worked with LanzaTech, whose technology turns carbon emissions into fabric to avoid tapping virgin fossil-fuel resources, to produce the capsule of going-out fashion. The effort marks a milestone for the Spanish brand’s sustainability efforts and builds on its December collection last year.


LanzaTech’s approach captures CO2 from industrial, agricultural or domestic waste processes, leveraging a fermentation process to transform the carbon into ethanol, a fundamental component in the production of materials. LanzaTech ‘s technology preserves essential fiber properties like quality and performance. The company went public earlier this year as a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition corporation, when it combined with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in a deal valued around $2.2 billion.

The collection is available now on Zara’s website.

Additional reporting by Jessica Binns.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Lee Offers Fit Flexibility with Alpha-Sized Jeans

Click here to read the full article. Confidence building is the goal behind Lee’s new range of alpha-sized jeans for women. The Kontoor Brands-own heritage label launched Sized For You, a range of skinny jeans that runs from XXS to XXL, covering a 24-36 size range. Each size fits two waist sizes (except for XXS), meaning the jeans will feel like the perfect fit whether the wearer goes up or down a size. With Sized For You, Lee is targeting women 25 to 45 years old who consider skinny jeans as an effortless staple in their closets. Though Gen Z is moving...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Reformation Selling $58 Deadstock Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Reformation returns to its roots with deadstock drops this month. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReformation's Closed-Loop Sneaker Is Just the BeginningThe Met Gala: Gold, Corsets and First LadiesOn the Runway, Innovation Trails Upcycling Deadstock FabricsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

For Fashion, Legislation Collides With Sourcing, Sustainability and So Much More

Click here to read the full article. Government legislation is taking aim at fashion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalProtein-Based Process Could Extend Cellulosic Fabrics' LifeAt New Balance, Supply Chain Constraints Unlock New Sourcing HubsFirst Insight's Greg Petro on Why Brands Should Listen to Consumers' Sustainability BeliefsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

From Runway to IRL: 3 Essential Denim Trends for Summer 2022

Click here to read the full article. After a decade of skinny jeans, yoga pants and loungewear, 2022 is shaping up to be a period for consumers to rebuild their wardrobes. For many, jeans are the first place to start. Looser and wider fits continue to build momentum, but other runway-born themes are sweeping across the women’s denim category. Here’s a look at how rural settings, workwear and nostalgia will influence denim this summer. Country chic Western fashion cycles in and out of style, each time emphasizing a different flourish like fringe, statement accessories or suede. For Spring/Summer 2022, look no further than...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fast Fashion#Asos#Fashion Stores#British
Sourcing Journal

H&M, Lululemon Back $250 Million Fashion Climate Fund

Click here to read the full article. The grantmaking vehicle brings together the “power of big philanthropy” with corporate leadership to accelerate climate solutions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Everything's Urgent': How Global Fashion Agenda Prioritizes Industry's ImpactsH&M's Cos Invests in In-Store Smart Mirror TechnologyLululemon Braces for Year-Long Supply Chain DelaysBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Shippers Warned to Be Flexible as Container Rates Spike 30%

Click here to read the full article. Xeneta said May clocked in the largest monthly jump on record for long-term freight contracts with a spike of 30.1 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFMC: Blame High Container Rates on Supply-Demand ImbalancePeak Season Container Shipping 'Chaos' Ahead, Survey SaysApril's Ocean Freight Fees Fell 7% But Pressure on Spot Rates Is ComingBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Seized This Many Counterfeit Products in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Amazon blocked more than 2.5 million attempts to create fraudulent selling accounts in 2021, it said in its latest Brand Protection Report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportAmazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin LawsuitWalmart Takes on Amazon With 4 State-of-the-Art Fulfillment CentersBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Off Price Chain Tuesday Morning Gets $10 Million to Pay Down Debt

Click here to read the full article. After emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, the off price retailer has new funding to move forward. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportImports Stay High as Retailers Wrestle With InventoryAt New Balance, Supply Chain Constraints Unlock New Sourcing HubsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Sourcing Journal

Imports Stay High as Retailers Wrestle With Inventory

Click here to read the full article. Imports are tracking at near record levels as the busy season approaches. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGeodis eLogistics Has Heritage Backing Its Fulfillment ProwessFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportOff Price Chain Tuesday Morning Gets $10 Million to Pay Down DebtBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

With Karl Lagerfeld in Hand, G-III Raises Guidance

Click here to read the full article. Net sales for the first quarter increased 32.5 percent to $688.8 million, as net income rose 16.3 percent to $30.6 million. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Here's the Biggest Challenge Off-Price Faces This YearBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Recover’s Recycled Fibers Attract Goldman-Led $100 Million Investment

Click here to read the full article. Recover has closed a $100 million minority equity capital investment that will enable it to further scale up its circular solutions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNovoloop and Closed Loop Partners Bank on Waste as a WinBehind UpWest and ReCircled's Upcycling 'Home Run'Goldman Analyst Unpacks 'Scary' Holiday Planning Scenario: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

With Gas Prices Rising, Everyone’s Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom pointed to a falloff in full-line spending among customers in $55,000 and under households. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Hits 'Unacceptably High' 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal ActionLabor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

Does Jobs Data Suggests Economic Slowdown?

Click here to read the full article. Government and ADP jobs data offers a read on the state of the consumer and prospects for retail. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalHibbett Exec: Customers Reluctant to Stop Spending on 'Specific Athletic Brands'Labor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Prologis Expands Industrial Footprint With $26 Billion Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Prologis and Duke Realty confirmed Monday a merger agreement that brings some 153 million square feet of space to the former’s portfolio. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWill Activist Investors Get Last Laugh in Kohl's Sale Saga?ABG Reportedly Walks from Ted Baker Talks. What's Next?Who Is Franchise Group, Kohl's Exclusive Buyout Bidder?Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

How Long Will Port Congestion Last?

Click here to read the full article. Fitch said ocean freight could reach a turning point in 2023, when growth in vessel capacity is likely to exceed container demand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWith Karl Lagerfeld in Hand, G-III Raises GuidanceGoldman Analyst Unpacks 'Scary' Holiday Planning Scenario: Week AheadTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Hits ‘Unacceptably High’ 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal Action

Click here to read the full article. Meanwhile, online prices are rising but at a slower pace than seen in recent months, Adobe data shows. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation and Supply Chain Turmoil Drive New Home Goods Trends: ReportWith Gas Prices Rising, Everyone's Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week AheadBiden Again Urges Ocean Carrier Crackdown to Tame InflationBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Forever 21’s Calling Barbie Girls Everywhere

Click here to read the full article. Forever 21 is the latest fashion retailer to tap into Gen Z’s obsession with nostalgia by creating a collection with the iconic Barbie herself. The Authentic Brands Group label‘s drop arrives as a “Barbie” movie is in the works to hit theaters next summer, with the rom-com starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The ’90s-tinged Barbie Summer 2022 Collection features women’s jean jackets and shorts, swimwear, sleepwear and accessories, alongside beauty products and home décor, a category it recently entered. It also includes a series of Barbie Fashionista dolls with inclusive body shapes, skin tones...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Edited Questions the Future of Festival Fashion

Click here to read the full article. A new report by Edited paints a less glittery future for festival fashion, the millennial-born genre that had ballooned to encompass everything from boho chic and Western to rave style in pre-pandemic years. This year, the brands and retailers that normally cater to this consumer felt the effect the pandemic pause had on festival-going and the shopping rituals that traditionally proceed them. Despite Coachella’s headlining superstars Harry Styles and Billie Eilish having their own distinct and influential aesthetics, the retail analytics firm reported that U.S. Google searches for “festival fashion” ahead of the two-weekend...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s and No Sesso Drop Lingerie-Inspired Denim

Click here to read the full article. High-end collaborations are part of Levi’s premiumization strategy. The heritage brand has teamed with Valentino for loose-fitting jean and Miu Miu for upcycled embellished denim. Levi’s latest partnership with No Sesso stays true to the Los Angeles-based fashion brand’s mission to challenge the conventions of fashion, art, culture, and design. Named after the Italian phrase for “no sex/gender,” No Sesso’s approach to the Levi’s collaboration was all about reimagining transformable versions of Levi’s icons from a gender-inclusive point of view, creating all-new pieces designed to flatter all bodies. No Sesso teased the collection at its February...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Nike and Allbirds Attacked Over Wool

Click here to read the full article. A campaign to pressure Nike to switch to certified mulesing-free wool has sent the company more than 50,000 emails. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShein, Crocs and Columbia Get Gen Z's Vote, Survey SaysNike, Adidas Targeted by Labor Campaigns in CambodiaStockX Questions Nike's 'Suspicious' Counterfeiting AllegationsBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy