Public Safety

France to reinforce police presence in Mayotte after recent gang violence

By Reuters
 4 days ago

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - The French government will reinforce its police presence on the overseas territory of Mayotte after recent gang violence on the island, said the Interior Ministry.

The government added that seven police officers had recently been injured in Mayotte while trying to deal with the gang-related troubles on the island.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra

Public Safety
Reuters

Canada wants companies to report cyber attacks and hacking incidents

OTTAWA, June 14 (Reuters) - Canadian businesses operating in critical infrastructure sectors would be required to report cyber attacks to the federal government and would have to fortify their cyber systems under a new law introduced on Tuesday. The legislation identifies finance, telecommunications, energy and transportation sectors as being vital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Former British soldier killed fighting for Ukraine

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - A former British soldier has been killed fighting for Ukraine in the city of Sievierodonetsk, his family said on social media, and a senior Ukrainian official praised him as a "true hero". Jordan Gatley left the British Army in March, his family said, and went...
MILITARY
Reuters

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

LONDON/BOSCOMBE DOWN, England, June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's first flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda was pulled at the eleventh hour on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights issued injunctions to stop the deportation of the handful of migrants on board, a government source said. The British...
IMMIGRATION
