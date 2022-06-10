Stadium Goods to Host Four-Day NFT Event in NYC
Click here to read the full article.
Speakers will include streetwear icon Jeff Staple, Ambush co-founder Verbal and Highsnobiety co-founder Jeff Carvalho.This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- StockX Questions Nike's 'Suspicious' Counterfeiting Allegations
- Nike Says it Bought 4 Pairs of Counterfeit Sneakers From StockX
- Mango's Fifth Avenue Flagship Offers Tailoring, Recycling and NFTs
Comments / 0