Need2Know: Jan. 6 Hearings, PGA Suspensions & UFO Study

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

Join Cheddar News as we break down the top headlines this morning including updates on the Jan. 6 hears, the PGA suspension of 17 of the world's best golfers, and NASA's plans to study UFOs.

Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Astronomer may have detected the source of the famous extraterrestrial ‘Wow!’ signal

Astronomers may have found the source of the ‘Wow!’ signal, an enigmatic radio transmission from space that some believe could have originated from an alien world.The signal – a 72 second-long radio burst that was 20 times stronger than its background emissions – was first detected in 1977, stopping at just over a minute because that is the longest duration that the Big Ear radio telescope was able to observe. Scientists believe it is likely that the signal would have lasted longer.Drawing attention to the mysterious transmission on a printout, astronomer Jerry R. Ehman circled it and jotted down ‘Wow!’...
ASTRONOMY
Popculture

First Known Interstellar Object Already Crashed on Earth a Decade Ago

It was quite the small impact, but the United States has confirmed that the first interstellar object on Earth crashed and broke up back in 2014. According to VICE, the small meteor entered the atmosphere and soon became a fireball in the sky over Papua New Guinea. As VICE adds,...
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

NASA to figure out how to get data on unexplained objects in the sky

On Thursday, NASA announced it's going to start working on a report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), which are more commonly referred to as UFOs. The goal of the report isn't intended to draw any conclusions about their identity (or identities); instead, its goal is to figure out what data NASA either already has or could gather that would help us understand what they are and subject them to scientific study, if possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

Could An Alien Civilization Change the Laws of Physics to Gravity Powered Batteries (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from Government and Science Must Work Together to Determine the Nature of UAPs to Monkeypox Goes Global to Only 10-30% of Our Lifespan is Due to Genetics, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

“Of course, there’s a possibility…extraterrestrials are out there’: NASA Head

The head of NASA, BILL NELSON, has acknowledged that he believes alien life exists somewhere in the Universe. Mr. Nelson was speaking at the Investing in Space Summit hosted by the Financial Times. The US space agency’s chief spoke with Science Editor Clive Cookson about a range of topics, including his relationship with Roscosmos and the risks that humans currently face in space. Mr Cookson questioned Mr Nelson at the end of his interview if he “personally” felt that “extraterrestrial life is out there.”
ASTRONOMY
Vice

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Bizarre Spikes on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover has spotted more weird rock formations on Mars, this time shaped like winding plant stems, according to a recent snapshot posted to the mission’s raw image database. The rover photographed the natural Martian sculptures on May 15, just a week after it found a bizarre...
ASTRONOMY
Engadget

NASA plans to study unidentified objects in the sky

NASA wants a deeper understanding of the many unexplained, flying objects that appear in the sky. The agency is assembling a study team this fall to observe UFOs, now known as UAPS (unidentified aerial phenomena). While it may be tempting to think of UFOs as the stuff of sci-fi and conspiracy theories, NASA’s announcement states right off the bat that there is “no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin.” Instead, the focus of the mission appears to be on gathering data and furthering our scientific understanding of UAPs. There’s a practical reason why. Unexplained flying objects — no matter the origin — can pose a threat to flight safety and national security, as military officials have noted.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock

The most powerful telescope ever launched into space was recently damaged by a small space rock hurtling through the solar system. NASA made the announcement Wednesday, stating that the collision with the James Webb Space Telescope occurred between May 23 and May 25, adding that micrometeoroid strikes such as this are "unavoidable."
The Independent

Comet chaser approved to intercept visitors from outside the Solar System

The European Space Agency has approved the construction of the Comet Interceptor mission, a small spacecraft designed to fly by either a newly discovered comet or an extrasolar object, such as the strange Oumuamua that flew through the Solar System in 2017.The ESA Science Programme Committee adopted the mission on Wednesday, and ESA will soon select a primary contractor to begin construction of the spacecraft. The Comet Interceptor will launch in 2029, piggybacking on the launch of ESA’s Ariel exoplanet mission.ESA’s @cometintercept mission to visit a #comet has just been ‘adopted’ meaning the study phase is complete and, following selection...
ASTRONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

