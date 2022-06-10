Armstrong Unveils New High Speed 10G Network

Roberta L. Balas, 51, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born in Butler on April 17, 1971 to Robert Balas and the late Patricia (Cunzic) Balas. Roberta graduated from Butler High School and then went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh. She loved cooking shows, cooking and most of all her dogs, especially Gretchen, Nakita, and Navaho. Roberta was well-liked, smart, hardworking and was loved by all and will be forever missed. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Entombment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park cemetery mausoleum.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO