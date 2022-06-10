ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Armstrong Unveils New High Speed 10G Network

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmstrong is unveiling a new and faster broadband network. Officials with the company gathered yesterday at the Regional Learning Alliance in Cranberry to showcase the new 10G network. Armstrong President Jeff Ross...

June Marks 50th Anniversary Of Hurricane Agnes

This month marks 50 years since Hurricane Agnes caused a significant amount of damage to many parts of the United States. It started to form on this day in 1972 as a tropical depression near the Yucatan Peninsula. It eventually made landfall starting in Florida before ending up in Pennsylvania on June 24th.
BUTLER, PA
Butler Florist To Close In July

A longtime florist in the City of Butler is getting ready to close its doors. The Butler Florist on East Wayne Street will be shutting down its operation at the end of July. In a post to their Facebook page, the owner says that after 42 years in business he’s ready for retirement.
BUTLER, PA
Gas Prices Now Over $5 On Average In Butler

Gas prices continue to hit new record highs both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by 19 cents over the past week to reach $5.05 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
Mars Police Partner With Ring Safety Service

The Mars Borough Police Department is joining a service that aims to provide better neighborhood protection. The department announced that they are joining Ring Neighborhood Public Safety Service. It’s a program offered in part with Ring’s doorbell security system and online platform. It gives Mars Police a chance...
MARS, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
County
Butler County, PA
County
Armstrong County, PA
Rowan Road Under Construction This Week

A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township for this week. One lane of Rowan Road will be closed starting tomorrow through Thursday. The closure will take place in between Marshall Road and Route 19. There could also be delays on Route 19. Crews will be working on a resurfacing...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Summit Twp. Elementary Suit Could Be Near Resolution

A lawsuit filed by several Summit Township elementary families against the Butler Area School District concerning lead found in water in 2017 could be nearing a settlement. At their meeting Monday night, the school board approved a settlement of $250,000 inclusive of legal fees to be paid by the district’s insurance provider, Liberty, in the Stark v. BASD lawsuit.
BUTLER, PA
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Road Projects

PennDOT is continuing early summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include tail ditching on Cemetery Road in Marion Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Benbrook Road in Butler Township as well as Sarver Road in Buffalo Township. Patching will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Nancy Jane Danik

Nancy Jane Danik, 69, of East Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 10, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. She was born January 31, 1953, in New York, New York to the late Charles Lohmuller Jr. and the late Dorothy KuKura Lohmuller. Nancy graduated from Butler High School. She was...
BUTLER, PA
Person
Jeff Ross
Butler School Board Member Stepping Down

A member of the Butler Area School Board will step down from his position after announcing plans to move out of the district to begin a new job. Tom Harrison has been a Butler School Board Director for nearly three years but he will resign from the board at the end of June.
BUTLER, PA
SV School Board President Under Fire After Facebook Post

The Seneca Valley School Board president is coming under fire after some parents took issue with a post he made on social media. According to our news partners at WPXI, Eric DiTullio allegedly shared a meme on his personal Facebook page mocking actor Matthew McConaughey’s recent appearance at the White House calling for gun legislation after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
SENECA, PA
Litman Road To Close Starting Wednesday

After a delay in a construction project last week for Litman Road in Butler Township—work will now begin this week. Litman Road, which is near the Greater Butler Mart, will be shut down starting tomorrow through approximately June 22nd. Crews will be working on two storm water pipe replacement...
BUTLER, PA
Roberta L. Balas

Roberta L. Balas, 51, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born in Butler on April 17, 1971 to Robert Balas and the late Patricia (Cunzic) Balas. Roberta graduated from Butler High School and then went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh. She loved cooking shows, cooking and most of all her dogs, especially Gretchen, Nakita, and Navaho. Roberta was well-liked, smart, hardworking and was loved by all and will be forever missed. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Entombment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park cemetery mausoleum.
BUTLER, PA
Riverhounds Fall on Road to Battery

The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the Charleston Battery on Saturday, the final 3-0. Saturday’s loss was the Riverhounds’ first to the Battery since July 21st, 2018. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Saturday (June 18th) and will take on the Rio Grande Valley Toros at 8:30pm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gordon Lee Oesterling

Gordon Lee Oesterling, age 58, of Prospect, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday evening, June 12, 2022 in the UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 21, 1963 in Butler; he was the son of the late Richard Ford and Norma Jean Dietz Oesterling. He graduated Slippery High School in 1982.
PROSPECT, PA
Wall Street: Gas Prices Could Continue To Rise

Prices at the pump have been soaring as of late, and some experts predict there is no end in sight. Local financial advisor Howie Pentony said projections on Wall Street are showing no sign of slowing down. “Investment banker Goldman Sachs says that they think the cost for a barrel...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
Barney Roy W. Koerner

Peacefully in his home. He was born in Pittsburgh on June 30, 1957 to the late Harry and Marion (Young) Koerner. Barney was always a smiling face and a kindhearted man who will truly be missed by those who. Knew him. He had a love for traveling the world and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
No One Injured In Rt. 422 & Greenwood Drive Accident

Nobody was injured in an accident this weekend on Route 422 in Butler Township. According to police, the crash happened Sunday evening around 4 p.m. when 73-year-old Patrick Cousins of Middleport, New York, turned left from Greenwood Drive onto Route 422, and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Mark Rogers of Chicora.
BUTLER, PA
Mary Lou Sheldon

She was born October 3, 1931 in Prospect, Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Dorothy (Bortmas) Bloom. Mary Lou graduated nursing school (Butler Memorial Hospital) in 1953 and remained a conscientious lifelong Registered Nurse. She married a “handsome young red-haired Midshipman” (Bob Sheldon) with whom she lived her dream of raising a family of five children. She had the opportunity to experience many beautiful parts of the United States as part of a military family. She also enjoyed touring the country with her late-in-life partner (Bob McDonald). In her final year, she loved sharing stories about her life’s adventures making new fast-friends of most everyone she met. She played cello in high-school orchestra, earning her Music Letter and enjoyed playing piano throughout most of her life.
PROSPECT, PA
One Injured In Rt. 422 Crash In Lawrence County

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash this weekend in Lawrence County. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash that happened on Route 422 in Shenango Township around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to WPXI, the accident was caused by a rear-end crash and caused one vehicle...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Investigation Continues into Muddy Creek Township Case

Police have identified an Ohio man who was found dead in Muddy Creek Township earlier this weekend. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 3:30am on Saturday for a man who was found on the side of Kelly Road. State Police say that upon their arrival, they found 32-year-old Fredrick Orr of Columbus unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

