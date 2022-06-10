ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Ready-to-eat salads recalled over listeria concerns

By Kait Newsum, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qagfK_0g6f2V5900

WASHINGTON ( WHNT ) — Nearly 905 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled due to concerns of listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday.

The Northern Tier Bakery, LLC. in St. Paul Park, Minnesota is recalling the following packaged salad products that were produced between May 18, 2022, and June 8, 2022

FDA recalls seafood from Mobile County supplier
  • 4-oz. plastic packages of SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.
  • 4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

The products that are being recalled will have an establishment number “ EST. 19860 ” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to a news release , the company discovered the problem and immediately notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes .

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating of these products. The FSIS encourages anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

The cost of gasoline the year you started driving

Symptoms of Listeriosis are listed as:

  • Fever
  • Muscle aches
  • Headache
  • Stiff neck
  • Confusion
  • Loss of balance
  • And convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms

The FSIS recommends if anyone has these items in their refrigerators to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
ROCKFORD, IL
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Saint Paul Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Alabama Health
Mobile County, AL
Health
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
AOL Corp

Strawberries Sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Outbreak

Check your strawberry stash! The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A that is likely linked to fresh organic strawberries. The berries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, and would have been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. They were sold nationwide, as well as in Canada.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Listeria Monocytogenes
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
FDA
Popculture

Hot Dogs Recalled for Unexpected Reason

We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Peaches Recall: Recall on Peaches Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company and can be identified in a few different ways.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Cheeses sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria concerns

An array of cheeses sold in supermarket delis in nine states are being recalled because the cheddar, brie, pecorino and other products are potentially contaminated with listeria, a harmful bacteria, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The possibly tainted cheeses were produced during the...
NEBRASKA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy