Blxst “Be Forreal,” Real Boston Richey ft. Lil Durk “Keep Dissing 2” & More | Daily Visuals 6.9.22

For a minute not Blxst has been doing his thing and with some high profile features on some of your favorite rappers albums (Nas, Kendrick Lamar, etc.), the California crooner is ready to shine on his own and he’s doing a damn good job of it.

In his latest visuals to “Be Forreal,” Blxst continues to showcase how his relationships be going sideways as he showers his exotic looking wifey with all kinds of luxurious gifts only to eventually walk out her life and into a private jet. Could’ve saved himself a lot of money had he done that from the get-go. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere Real Boston Richey recruits Lil Durk out to Bean Town to get things poppin’ on the streets and show some thug love in their clip to “Keep Dissing 2.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Stunna 4 Vegas featuring Icewear Vezzo, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

BLXST – “BE FORREAL”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY FT. LIL DURK – “KEEP DISSING 2”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “BMF”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “VETTE MOTORS”

D-BLOCK EUROPE – “ELEGANT & GANG”

SYMBA – “DON’T CONDONE 2”

R3 DA CHILLIMAN – “TLC”