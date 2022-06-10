Joe Biden Under Pressure From Galloping Inflation
President Joe Biden is attempting to tackle high inflation as the crucial midterm elections...www.newsweek.com
President Joe Biden is attempting to tackle high inflation as the crucial midterm elections...www.newsweek.com
he looks content - he doesn't buy gas and his staff shops for him and the government pays for everything. he looks like Alfred E Neuman - "What, me worry?".
UNITED STATES CITIZENS DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS ive have been saying that we should Unite by the hundreds of thousands and call your STATE GOVERNOR AND DEMAND THAT WE REMOVE THE OLD MENTALLY ILL OUT HIS MIND CRIMINAL!! BIG!!!! GUY!!! JOE BIDEN!!!!.
At this pace Old Harry Legs is going to win the triple crown. Put the clown in his basement and keep him there until the next presidential election. No speeches, public appearances,or policy decisions and just maybe we'll survive this train wreck.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 76