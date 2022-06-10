ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OVI checkpoint set Friday in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office and Columbiana Police Department, has announced an OVI checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday night on State Route 7.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant money, is intended to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Officals cautioned those who intend to consume alcohol on Friday night to make arrangements for a designated driver beforehand, or to seek out alternate travel arrangements.

