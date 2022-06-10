Like Amadea, the US authorities may be trying to seize and sail Igor Sechin’s $600 million megayacht Crescent to the United States from Spain. Belonging to Russia’s second most powerful man the 444 feet long vessel is one of the largest superyachts in the world.
With the seizure of the $600 million Crescent, a megayacht coveted by most around the world, yacht-builder Lurssen came under scrutiny as two of the three biggest superyachts built by the German yacht maker were seized in a matter of weeks. In March, the superyacht that boasts a gorgeous glass-bottomed pool...luxurylaunches.com
