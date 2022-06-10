ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Like Amadea, the US authorities may be trying to seize and sail Igor Sechin’s $600 million megayacht Crescent to the United States from Spain. Belonging to Russia’s second most powerful man the 444 feet long vessel is one of the largest superyachts in the world.

Cover picture for the articleWith the seizure of the $600 million Crescent, a megayacht coveted by most around the world, yacht-builder Lurssen came under scrutiny as two of the three biggest superyachts built by the German yacht maker were seized in a matter of weeks. In March, the superyacht that boasts a gorgeous glass-bottomed pool...

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground Ukraine city

Russia said it would establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from a chemical plant in Severodonetsk starting Wednesday as Ukrainian forces wage a desperate battle for control of the city. The Russian defence ministry announced a humanitarian corridor would be established on Wednesday for evacuations from the plant, saying it was "guided by the principles of humanity".
Igor Sechin
Roman Abramovich
Taiwan condemns Qatar for 'politicising' World Cup amid China spat

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned organisers of the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday for saying Taiwanese fans may be listed as being from China, and demanded organisers not allow "improper political factors" to interfere in sporting events. The issue is extremely sensitive for democratically-governed Taiwan,...
