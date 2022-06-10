ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family of Taries Price searching for answers two years after disappearance

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
It started as a family outing but ended as any parent's worst nightmare. Eight-year-old Taries Price went missing in 2020 after playing near the waters of the Platte River at the Schramm State Park. Her story is one her family doesn’t want the community to forget.

For the past two years, Latressa Price has been searching for her missing piece.

"We’ve missed birthdays, Christmas, and many other holidays," Latressa said. "It’s just the missing piece to our puzzle."

That missing piece is her daughter Taries who went missing after playing on a sandbar with other kids along the Platte River at Schramm State Park.

Her disappearance launched multiple search efforts with the help of local law enforcement, volunteers and nonprofit groups, but despite the community's efforts, Taries was never found.

Latressa wants people to remember who her daughter is, she said Taries loves to sing, dance and help others. Price said her daughter one day hopes to become a teacher.

These memories are what Latressa is holding onto now. At the same time, she remains hopeful that answers to her daughter’s disappearance are still out there.

"I will just cherish every moment," Latressa said. "And… still waiting."

IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston

Fundraiser established for family of drowning victims

“She was able to save Elyssa and hand her off to a fishing boat that came over to help, but drowned trying to save her son Mason." First responders have switched to a recovery operation in looking for a 6-year-old boy who went missing after he entered the Merrimack River, and whose mother died trying to save him.
