ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Creepy Greg Norman screen grab ‘solved’ Mickelson biographer Alan Shipnuck’s LIV Golf mystery

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pb05u_0g6ezrJK00 Phil Mickelson biographer Alan Shipnuck ‘physically removed’ from LIV Golf press conference

“Mystery solved.”

Reporter Alan Shipnuck was “forcibly removed” from Phil Mickelson’s post-round press conference at the LIV Tour on Thursday. The Sports Illustrated reporter initially quizzed Greg Norman, the head of the fledgling golf league, in a text about whether he was aware of the incident.

“Did not hear. Thanks for letting me know,” Norman responded.

However, Shipnuck then found footage from CNN that showed not only was Norman aware, but he watched the entire situation unfold.

“Oh, mystery solved,” Shipnuck tweeted with the screen grab after wondering who was responsible for his treatment.

He then texted Norman: “That’s funny because,” before sending the photo to the two-time major champ.

You cannot make this shit up! I texted Greg Norman before someone sent me this video – I had no idea he was lurking behind me. pic.twitter.com/thgdMlfTAR

— Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Shipnuck released quotes from his unauthorized Mickelson biography in February in which Mickelson laid out the atrocities of the Saudi regime , which is funding the LIV Tour, but rationalized using them as leverage to negotiate with the PGA Tour.

The blowback from those comments forced Mickelson, 51, into exile. He did not appear in public again until this week when he signed with the LIV Tour for a reported $200 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149bDV_0g6ezrJK00
Greg Norman looks on as Alan Shipnuck gets removed from Phil Mickelson press conference.
CNN screen grab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvBrY_0g6ezrJK00
Phil Mickelson at his post-round press conference at the LIV Tour on June 9, 2022.
Action Images via Reuters

Mickelson shot a 1-under 69 in the first round at the Centurion Club, but it was Shipnuck’s treatment that stole the headlines at the LIV Tour’s premiere event.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Is Thinking Of Clint Bowyer On Sunday

NASCAR fans were left scratching their heads at the surprise absence of broadcast Clint Bowyer during the most recent Fox NASCAR broadcast. But today, fans got some pretty surprising news about the former racing star. According to The Athletic, Bowyer will not be a part of today's Toyota/Save Mart 350....
MOTORSPORTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy