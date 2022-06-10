ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William spotted selling magazines on London streets

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 4 days ago

It’s not every day you bump into a famous person, let alone the future King.

But for a handful of Londoners out and about on their daily commutes, Prince William was there to make sure they started their day off right.

The Duke of Cambridge was incognito while selling copies of British magazine “The Big Issue,” known for supporting the homeless and those struggling financially.

The father-of-three, 39, was spotted donning a red vest and a hat to match as he sold magazines to confused passersby on the street.

Lithuanian tourist Vitalijus Zuikauskas, 40, and his wife Laura Zuikauskas, 39, got more than what they bargained for during their trip to the British capital for the Royal Jubilee festivities.

Just four hours before their flight home on Wednesday, the pair brushed shoulders with Britain’s elite.

“In the beginning, we didn’t even realize it was Prince William standing there. We passed him by,” Laura told The Post. “We didn’t recognize him at all.”

Lithuanian tourist Laura Zuikauskas and her husband met Prince William on the street while he was selling newspapers. She said the royal was “very kind” and more than willing to pose for photos with fans.
Courtesy of Vitalijus and Laura Zuikauskas

She said the prince was not surrounded by security, however, she did notice a couple of royal guards dressed in military outfits standing nearby.

“After turning around and looking back, I realized it was him,” she explained, saying she and her husband were one of the first people who spotted the royal.

“I didn’t realize it was that easy to meet the prince in London,” she laughed.

“We stopped to have a little chat with him, and he was so kind. My love for the royal family grew 200 percent after meeting William,” Laura gushed to The Post.

Lithuanian tourist Vitalijus Zuikauskas couldn’t believe his luck when he and his wife met Prince William on the streets of London.
Courtesy of Vitalijus and Laura Zuikauskas

Laura said William was “very kind” and more than willing to snap photos with fans after they purchased a copy of the magazine he was helping to sell.

“It was so amazing seeing Prince William continue doing what his mother Princess Diana did for charities. The problem with homelessness is worldwide and it’s huge, and it’s just nice to see the prince setting the right example in his home country,” she added.

The late Princess Diana famously took William to a homeless shelter when he was 11, which clearly instilled values the royal carried ever since.

“An unexpected meeting with Prince William,” Vitalijus captioned his Instagram post , in which he’s standing next to the royal with his arm around his shoulder.

William’s act of kindness almost went unnoticed, but several starstruck Brits couldn’t help but gush over the royal on social media.

One passerby, notably a former Metropolitan Policeman, posted about his brother-in-law’s unlikely encounter with Prince William on LinkedIn.

The Duke of Cambridge chatted with starstruck fans on the streets of London while he was selling copies of British magazine “The Big Issue.”
SWNS

Retired Chief Supt. Matthew Gardner said his brother-in-law couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing a Prince William lookalike handing out magazines to strangers across the street.

Determined to get a closer look, the Londoner approached the man, only to find out it was the real Duke of Cambridge in the flesh.

“What an honor to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy. These ‘silent gestures’ often go unrecognized,” Gardner wrote in his LinkedIn post .

After confessing to the royal he had no change in his pocket to purchase the $5 magazine, Gardner’s brother-in-law was relieved William was prepared for such an occasion.

“The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied ‘I have no change,'” Gardner said.

“At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that! Priceless, or should I say ‘princely.'”

Another Brit was counting his lucky stars after bumping into Prince William on the street.

Cab driver Neil Kramer beamed as he posed for a snap with the royal, who stood next to a worker selling the magazines.

“Hi I’m William would you like to buy a copy of the Big Issue,” Kramer captioned his Instagram post .

Kensington Palace declined to comment when contacted by The Post.

Related
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Weren't At Lilibet’s First Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet Diana just turned 1 year old over the weekend and many of her royal family members celebrated her birthday (including her namesake Queen Elizabeth II who she officially met!) While Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their niece a birthday message on social media, they did not visit her on her special day and instead headed to Wales with their children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke of Cambridge Allegedly Disliked Meghan Markle’s Political Views? Future King Reportedly Argued With Prince Harry Over His Concerns About The Duchess

Prince William and Meghan Markle never had the opportunity to be close to each other. After all, the Duke of Cambridge already had some reservations about the Duchess of Sussex even before her wedding to Prince Harry. In fact, Prince William never shied away from telling his younger brother how...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Harry Reportedly Delays Memoir To Include Private Conversations From Platinum Jubilee, Royal Commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo Claims

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee next month. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already confirmed their attendance. However, the upcoming reunion might be one of the reasons the Duke of Sussex pushed back his upcoming memoir, according to a royal commentator. Prince Harry's Delayed Memoir May Have Something To...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
