Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive.

Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut.

The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ , although it appears he did not attend anyway.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had a very intimate wedding with only about 50 guests. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari.

The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Ansel Elgort, Maria Menounos and Donatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding dress .

Spears wore a Versace gown for the private ceremony. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Other guests included Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart , who helped end conservatorship in November 2021, as well as her former backup dancers Willie Gomez and Zac Brazenas.

Photos released Thursday morning showed a glimpse of preparations for the intimate ceremony, which took place inside a luxurious tent placed in the backyard of Britney’s Thousand Oaks, Calif., home.

Asghari’s pals stood by his side on the big day. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

It comes as no surprise that Britney’s parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not part of the guest list since the “Toxic” singer has been estranged from them since her conservatorship battle .

Britney sitting with dad Jamie (left), brother Bryan (middle) and mom Lynne (right) during happier times. Corbis via Getty Images

Britney, 40, testified during a bombshell hearing in June 2021 that she thinks her family should be sued due to the alleged abuse she experienced while under the legal arrangement, which controlled her personal decisions and money for nearly 14 years.

Most recently, the “Stronger” singer slammed her sister , 31, for writing a memoir before she had a chance to tell her own story and bashed her mom , 67, for giving her dad, 69, “the idea” of the conservatorship.

While most of the pop star’s family didn’t attend the nuptials, the newlyweds were surrounded by friends when they said, “I do.” Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

But while her relationship with her biological family has grown more strained, Britney’s bond with Asghari, 28, only grew closer.

The actor proposed in September 2021 with a “one-of-a-kind” ring that had “Lioness” — his pet name for the Grammy winner — inscribed in it.

Selena Gomez was one of the celebs who attended the bash. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

As wedding plans were underway, the couple learned that they were expecting their first child together .

However, the “…Baby One More Time” singer sadly suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

Asghari said in May that the tragedy has not stopped the pair from trying to have kids again and that they will be “expanding” their family “soon.”

Spears hit the dance floor with a backup dancer. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney has two older children from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline: sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

The teens did not attend Thursday’s wedding, Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, confirmed to Page Six.

Britney has expressed she wants a little girl with Asghari. britneyspears/Instagram

“They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward,” the high-powered lawyer said.

Britney was also previously married to childhood pal Jason Alexander, who attempted to crash her wedding to Asghari and was arrested by police .