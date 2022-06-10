ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari flee wedding in ‘Just Married’ Rolls-Royce

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvXw9_0g6ez2os00

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding getaway car was a white Rolls-Royce.

The newlyweds were photographed sitting inside the back of the vehicle as it departed Spears’ Thousand Oaks, Calif., mansion, where they tied the knot Thursday night.

Attached to the back of the luxury car was a sign that read “Just Married” and a gorgeous floral display.

It’s unclear whether it’s the same car the “Toxic” singer, 40, and the personal trainer, 28, rode in earlier in the week when she showed off her “sophisticated” bridal-themed manicure.

“All right, so this is my second time to ever be in a Rolls-Royce,” the “Stronger” singer told her Instagram followers. “I’m really excited. There’s stars on the ceiling. There’s also very, very tiny champagne glasses, which I’ve never had. Very cold already with champagne.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrauG_0g6ez2os00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari left their wedding in a Rolls-Royce.
PRJ / BACKGRID

The Princess of Pop and Asghari married in a gorgeous tent setup at her house Thursday surrounded by numerous celebrities , including Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace — who designed Spears’ dress — and more. While the wedding itself was a fairy tale, the ceremony got off to a rough start when Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander attempted to crash it .

“Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down,” a source shared with Page Six ahead of the ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHncP_0g6ez2os00
Spears wore a Versace gown to marry her longtime love.
Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

“Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property,” the source added.

Ventura County police arrested Alexander , 40, Thursday afternoon after he showed up to Spears’ mansion and managed to get inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMkjI_0g6ez2os00
Earlier in the week, the “Somtimes” singer shared video of herself riding in a Rolls-Royce for the second time in her life.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Alexander, who was married to the “Stronger” singer for only 55 hours in 2004, went live on Instagram as he made his way up to the second floor of the estate and later inside the tent, incidentally revealing intimate details about Spears’ special day in the process.

After police handcuffed Alexander, the Grammy winner’s attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six exclusively that he was “working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLLum_0g6ez2os00
The couple tied the knot Thursday in front of Spears brother, Bryan, and numerous celebrities.
samasghari/Instagram

Despite trying his best, Alexander’s break-in didn’t prevent Spears from having the wedding of her dreams.

She was also previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who did not attend Thursday’s nuptials.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears’ sons not attending her wedding to Sam Asghari, K-Fed reacts

Britney Spears’ sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday, Page Six can confirm. “The boys are not going to be in attendance at the wedding,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, who oversees the pro dancer’s custody case with the pop icon, tells us. “They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward.” Spears, 40, and Federline, 44, share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Kaplan did not confirm whether the teens did not receive an invitation from their mom or...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Britney Spears parties in three reception looks at Sam Asghari wedding

Hit me baby, three more times. Britney Spears married Sam Asghari on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home, and the pop star didn’t disappoint when it came to delivering some memorable fashion moments. While she went with a sleek, classic white custom Versace creation with a high slit and a traditional veil for the ceremony, she went a more classic Britney route for the reception festivities. After the “I dos” were over, the “Toxic” singer changed out of her custom Versace wedding gown into three party-ready looks, all by the designer. She kicked off the event —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Not Being Invited To Nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears (sort of) congratulated her sister Britney Spears on getting married to Sam Asghari, despite not being invited to the ceremony. The Zoey-101 star, 31, “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. The post featured a photo of Britney with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, and Jamie Lynn hit the ‘like’ button to show her support.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousand Oaks, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
shefinds

Here’s What Khloé Kardashian’s Face Really Looks Like Without Instagram Filters—We’re Blown Away!

Khloé Kardashian has been scrutinized for her overuse of Photoshop and other filters more than any other member of her famous family. (Although we think older sister Kim Kardashian does come a very close second, for not just Photoshopping her own face and body, but for superimposing other people into pictures, allegedly changing her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s appearance, and even changing backgrounds.) But we never realized just how much the filters altered Khloé’s appearance until we saw side by side comparisons of the same pictures – or pictures from the same day/event, for example – that show us her real face!
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin Underwent Total Makeover To Avoid $500 Million Divorce? Julia Roberts Reveals Reunion Movie With Gravity Actor Is 'Going To Be Terrible'

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have been keeping details of their marriage under wraps. Amid their successful careers, the couple has been plagued with numerous controversies, including an alleged impending divorce. Distance has been cited as one of the primary reasons why George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are rumored to...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Britney Spears
OK! Magazine

Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap. The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture. "GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera. BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂."...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Rolls Royce#British Royal Family
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sam Asghari explains why Britney Spears’ engagement ring is delicate and slams ‘free’ rings for celebrities

Sam Asghari has slammed the idea of getting a big, “free” engagement ring for celebrities and has defended the delicate piece of jewelry that he designed for his fiancée, Britney Spears.The 28-year-old personal trainer discussed his engagement during an interview with GQ, recalling how he and Spears bought each other Rolex watches in honour of it. However, he acknowledged how the one thing he struggled with was finding her the right ring.After going over options with his sisters, Asghari said he realised that he wanted to get Spears something delicate that came “from [his] heart,” before criticising the concept of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Page Six

Page Six

115K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy