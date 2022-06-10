83 Days to Purdue Football: Zion Steptoe

Drake Carlson, a 3*(5.7), 6’4”, 260 pound defensive lineman out of Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee, verbally committed to Purdue earlier today. In addition to being a standout on football field, Carlson excels at track and field. He won both the discus and shot put state championship this spring in Tennessee. Carlson is regarded as the 21st best player in Tennessee and the 48th best defensive end in the nation by Rivals. He chose Purdue over offers from Illinois, Memphis, Mississippi State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
