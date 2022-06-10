83 Days to Purdue Football: Zion Steptoe

We may have the best duo in the conference and possibly the most depth in the conference at the position. It is pretty clear that Payne Durham is the number one guy. The future NFL Tight End has had a great career. Last year, he had over 40 catches, 450+ yards and 6 touchdowns. He is a threat in the middle of the field. What he needs to improve on for the next level is run blocking, but that is where Garrett Miller comes in.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO