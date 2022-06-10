ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

83 Days to Purdue Football: Zion Steptoe

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a dynamic slot receiver is a key part of the Brohmfense, as we learned with Rondale Moore. The departure of Jackson Anthrop means there are catches to be had, and today’s player is a...

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 0

Related
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football Recruiting: 2023 Class Update

The transfer portal has forever changed how college football programs approach recruiting high school prospects. The question is there, do we recruit someone who has been developing at another university for a year or more? Or, do we get a prospect from high school and work on home grown talent?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

79 Days to Purdue Football: Jared Bycznski

With the shift in the 70s we got from wide receivers to the big uglies on the offensive line> The first one up is today’s sophomore from Ohio. Jared Bycznski - So. (RS) Berea, OH (Berea-Midpark HS) 6’5”, 310 pounds. Offensive Line. 2022 Projection: Reserve. Bycznski was...
BEREA, OH
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Depth Chart Predictions, Tight End

We may have the best duo in the conference and possibly the most depth in the conference at the position. It is pretty clear that Payne Durham is the number one guy. The future NFL Tight End has had a great career. Last year, he had over 40 catches, 450+ yards and 6 touchdowns. He is a threat in the middle of the field. What he needs to improve on for the next level is run blocking, but that is where Garrett Miller comes in.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

80 Days to Purdue Football: Camdyn Childers

Walk-ons that make it four years with a program are true assets. They may never see the field, but they still contribute in practice. That is today’s player. Fort Wayne, IN (Carroll HS) 6’, 200 pounds. Wide Receiver. 2022 Projection: Deep reserve. This will be year four for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
Football
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Drake Carlson Commits!

Drake Carlson, a 3*(5.7), 6’4”, 260 pound defensive lineman out of Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tennessee, verbally committed to Purdue earlier today. In addition to being a standout on football field, Carlson excels at track and field. He won both the discus and shot put state championship this spring in Tennessee. Carlson is regarded as the 21st best player in Tennessee and the 48th best defensive end in the nation by Rivals. He chose Purdue over offers from Illinois, Memphis, Mississippi State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
NASHVILLE, TN
hammerandrails.com

81 Days to Purdue Football: Collin Sullivan

Like so many other receivers on the roster, today’s player was forced into action early during the Music City Bowl. Collin Sullivan - So. (RS) Round Rock, TX (Round Rock HS) It feels like Sullivan had a double redshirt year because of COVID. He did not play during the 2020 six game season, but saw limited action in all 13 games last year as a redshirt freshman. He did not receive extended playing time until the bowl game, where he got his first career reception for four yards late in the second half.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy