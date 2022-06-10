ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf: "PGA Tour's decision is vindictive"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 4 days ago
"The PGA Tour's decision to suspend players taking part in LIV Golf events is vindictive and sharpens the distance between the circuit and its members" This is the replica of the Arab Super League, the LIV Golf, at the PGA Tour. It has decided to suspend 17 golfers who...

Daily Mail

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stresses that players who have signed up to the LIV Golf Invitational Series won't be allowed to 'freeride'

Players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series will not be allowed to 'freeride' off the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday. Monahan spoke to CBS host Jim Nantz during the network's coverage of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, three days after suspending PGA Tour members who teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, despite having been refused permission.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Amanda Balionis Renner Moment Went Viral Saturday

As part of her golf reporting role for CBS Sports, Amanda Balionis Renner often has the chance to cover some interesting and amusing stories. At the RBC Canadian Open this weekend, Balionis Renner made a stop at the Rink Hole on Saturday. For those unfamiliar, the Rink Hole at St. George's is an ode to Canada's love of hockey.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy gets emotional as daughter Poppy tells him he's No.1

Rory McIlroy got emotional as he was given a congratulatory message from his daughter Poppy after he defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open. It was the first time that McIlroy managed to defend a PGA Tour title. It seems odd, considering he's been a playing professional for more than a decade now and he now has 21 wins.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Slammed for Petty Comment After Winning the Canadian Open

Rory McIlory defended his Canadian Open title last night winning by two shots, afterwards the Northern Irish man was talking to Sky Sports and clearly took objection with the pundits comments on his wedge play. It’s good to see McIlroy back winning and with two majors left to play this...
GOLF
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

