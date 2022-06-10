LIV Golf: "PGA Tour's decision is vindictive"

Rory McIlroy entertained. And he was entertained. Over the next weeks, months and quite possibly years, you’re going to be hearing a lot about “entertained.” But wait, you say. Don’t you know the show you’re watching when you flip on the golf, or pass through the gate? That’s true. You’re not going to see a dunk or a touchdown, though now you can sometimes see Charles Barkley and Tom Brady. Still, that doesn’t mean you should sit on your birdies and eagles, and that’s the message that will be spun from this crowd that hopes to turn golf on its head, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Saturday, they completed their first-ever tournament and, along the way, trotted out shotgun starts and neon-colored leaderboards that let out video-game dings, and big cash prizes.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO