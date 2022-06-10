Former standout football player Robert Alexander dies at 64

ST. ALBANS, WV (AP) — Former NFL player and West Virginia University standout Robert Alexander has died. He was 64.

Alexander died Tuesday after being found unresponsive at his St. Albans home, Lt. B.J. Perry of the St. Albans police department said.

“Robert was an icon,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James told news outlets. “You mention the name ‘Robert Alexander’ and generations remember.”

The two–time Kennedy Award winner was the state’s top high school player when he chose to play at WVU, where he broke out during his senior year in 1980, rushing for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns.

Following college, Alexander played for the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons and spent time in the start–up United States Football League.

Alexander would go on to serve as a drug counselor for youths, the Charleston Gazette–Mail reported.