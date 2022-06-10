ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

iAnthus Announces Massachusetts Regulatory Approval for Recapitalization Transaction

By iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States announces that on June 9, 2022, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (the "CCC") approved the application (the...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MolecuLight Awarded Point-of-Care Wound Imaging Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Contract Awarded for Products that Bring Improvement to the Health Care Industry. PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Corp., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for the real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces it has been awarded a new group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. – a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers. The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices were also awarded Premier's Technology Breakthrough designation signifying innovative products that are helping clinicians to improve the state of wound care and ultimately to improve outcomes.
HEALTH SERVICES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GLS US Upgrades its Hayward Hub with an Automated Sortation System

The State-of-the-Art Solution Can Scan, Weigh, and Measure up to 5,000 Parcels Per Hour. HAYWARD, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GLS US, a shipping company that provides parcel and freight delivery services throughout the West announced that it has invested in an automated sortation system for its Hayward Hub. The state-of-the-art system is capable of scanning, weighing, and measuring up to 5,000 parcels each hour. It can also automatically sort individual parcels to predetermined sort lanes according to their delivery destination.
HAYWARD, CA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Redemption of Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2023

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced that it is exercising its option to redeem all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes"). The redemption date is July 15, 2022, and the redemption price is equal to par plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. As of the date hereof, there was approximately $242.3 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ALICE Technologies Raises $30M Series B Funding Round

New Capital to Fuel Growth as Global Contractors Adopt Construction Optioneering. MENLO PARK, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction technology leader ALICE Technologies today announced a $30M funding round led by Vanedge Capital. Additional new investors include Bouygues, Gaingels, GRID Capital, JLL Spark, and MetaPlanet, which joined the round along with existing investors Future Ventures, Merus Capital, and Rising Tide. ALICE Technologies' construction optioneering platform helps large contractors plan, bid and build complex infrastructure and commercial projects more efficiently and with reduced risk.
MENLO PARK, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SDIG) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergencies#Recapitalization#Cnw#Capital Holdings#The Company#Ccc#Mayflower Medicinals#The Allston License#The Coc Application
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Modine To Host Investor & Analyst Day in New York City on June 22, 2022

Modine's executive leadership team to provide unique insight into the Company's multi-year strategy, financial outlook and business opportunities. RACINE, Wis., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day at The New York Stock Exchange in New York City, NY on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers Market: 1.93% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | FANUC Corp. and Haas Automation Inc. among Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5-axis CNC Machining Centers Market is part of the Global Industrial Machinery Sector categorized by Technavio. Moreover, the value chain of the market includes- Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound logistics, Marketing and sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation. In 2020, the market in focus experienced slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Countries such as India and China have been severely affected by the pandemic. Governments of most countries in APAC have introduced emergency legislation that imposes restrictions on industrial activities and business or personal travel and transportation, thereby disrupting the supply chain. However, once the situation is under control, the market in focus will grow. To overcome the losses incurred during the pandemic, many companies have cut down costs by lowering the number of employees. Furthermore, to sustain and compete in the market, vendors are entering into strategic partnerships.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Snow Sports Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 979.21 Million | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snow Sports Apparel Market report provides complete insights on key vendors including adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Halti Oy, Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, VF Corp., Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, CALIDA HOLDING AG, China Dongxiang Co. Ltd., DESCENTE Ltd., Hot Chillys, K2 Sports Europe GmbH, Patagonia Inc., and Youngone Corp.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thinking about buying stock in Carnival Corp, Revlon, Marathon Oil, Indonesia Energy, or Redbox?

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CCL, REV, MRO, INDO, and RDBX. To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link. CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?symbol=CCL&prnumber=061420225. REV: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?symbol=REV&prnumber=061420225. MRO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?symbol=MRO&prnumber=061420225. (Note: You may have to...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Innovent and IASO Bio Present Updated Data of BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) at EHA 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic, ophthalmology and other major diseases, and IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative cell therapies and antibody products, today jointly announced that the updated data from phase 1/2 study of Equecabtagene Autoleucel (Innovent R&D code: IBI326, IASO Bio R&D code: CT103A), a fully-human anti-B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM), was presented in the form of an oral presentation at the 27th European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Vienna on June 9-12, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $162.4 Million in Financing from Northwind Group for SHVO's Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue

BETHESDA, Md., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $162,400,000 in construction financing for Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue, New York City's first turn-key branded residences available for sale. Located directly on Fifth Avenue at the intersection of East 54th Street in the heart of Manhattan's Plaza District, the property will be managed and operated by Mandarin Oriental, providing owners with access to luxury, five-star hotel services, without the hotel guests. Manhattan-based Northwind Group provided the whole loan solution through its discretionary debt fund. Northwind Group has originated in the last year $840 million of loans secured by 76 properties in NYC, Houston, Miami, and Chicago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

good natured® and Gourmet Fresh Produce Company, Girl & Dug Farm, are Rooted in Sustainability

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to welcome gourmet fresh produce grower, Girl & Dug Farm as a customer embracing sustainability via earth-friendly packaging from good natured®, made from annually renewable, 99% plant-based materials.
SAN MARCOS, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Surging gas prices. Supply chain. Are people switching to electric cars?

These days, it feels like The City’s electric car owners cruise past gas stations with a certain smugness. Seven dollars per gallon? Not their problem. But if you depend on a gas-powered vehicle to get around, you are undoubtedly feeling pain at the pump. This week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by 11 cents to $4.97 — a 62% increase from this time last year, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

EHA 2022 | Ascentage Pharma Releases Encouraging Results of Bcl-2 Inhibitor Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in Chinese Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, MD, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today announced that it has released results from a Phase I study of the company's novel Bcl-2-selective inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL) at the 2022 European Hematology Association Hybrid Congress (EHA 2022).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy