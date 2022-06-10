Nathan’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) _ Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

The Jericho, New York-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $24.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.6 million, or $3.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $114.9 million.

