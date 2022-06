The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a New Castle County motel Monday night. On June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at the Best Night Inn located at 1200 West Avenue, New Castle, DE. Investigation revealed a dark colored sedan drove through the parking lot and multiple gunshots were fired from the front passenger side of the vehicle. A 14-year-old juvenile male was struck one time in the lower extremities. The sedan then fled southbound on West Avenue. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO