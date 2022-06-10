ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Chemical-Only Process for Customized mRNA Vaccines

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Nagoya University in Japan have developed a new chemical-only process that may represent an important breakthrough in creating customized mRNA vaccines for a variety of diseases and allow for the inexpensive preparation of mRNA in large quantities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines were successfully used to...

