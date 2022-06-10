James Spann: Strong storms later today over parts of west and south Alabama

Enjoy events and performances all around the state. Meet and learn about the lives and loves of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts, in the smash off-Broadway hit “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. When the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their 10-year reunion, we learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. The production will feature more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” Performances are underway through Sunday, June 26. Read the COVID-19 Policy for Patrons before buying a ticket.
