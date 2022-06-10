James Spann: Strong storms later today over parts of west and south Alabama

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to do that you haven’t had the opportunity to do yet?. “I’m a coach. Coach in a big championship game, like a World Series for these kids. That’s all I do right now. It’s work and this to get them better, make them love it. Hopefully, go in the future with it. Open up different worlds athletically. I’ve been coaching for three years. I’m coaching an all-star team with this one – softball eight and under – how to play the game properly. How to enjoy it and love it, and not just get out here and go through the motions. The main goal is obviously college softball. I can see it in a lot of them here. They have the goods to make it.” – Taylor Johnsey of Hueytown, with his daughter Emma, 8. Emma is holding one of her favorite bats, one signed by members of the Miles College baseball team.

