Environment

James Spann: Strong storms later today over parts of west and south Alabama

By James Spann
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Storms will be capable of...

James Spann: Sizzling summer weather to continue in Alabama through the week

HOT: Temperatures are mostly between 91 and 98 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly sunny, hazy sky. Dewpoints remain in the 70s, and the heat index is over 100 in most places. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the state, and cooling showers are very hard to find on radar. Isolated showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 70s.
It’s Automatic: Alabama chef Adam Evans wins coveted James Beard Award

The road to reserving a table at Birmingham’s popular Automatic Seafood & Oysters restaurant just got “bumpier.”. Chef Adam Evans on Monday night won a coveted James Beard Award for Best Chef: South. Many consider the awards to be life-changing for those in the restaurant industry who become semifinalists and finalists, but especially for those who win. A “Beard bump” drives flocks of food lovers to winners’ restaurants.
James Spann: Occasional summer downpours for Alabama through tonight

RADAR CHECK: More strong summer storms have fired up in the ocean of humidity that covers Alabama and the Deep South this afternoon. Parts of the Birmingham metro are receiving heavy rain again, but these storms are moving along at a decent pace, and rain won’t be as heavy or prolonged as what we experienced early this morning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for about the northern half of Alabama through tonight; heavier storms will be capable of producing hail and strong winds. And, of course, with the ground saturated in many areas more flooding could develop.
People of Alabama: Taylor Johnsey of Hueytown

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to do that you haven’t had the opportunity to do yet?. “I’m a coach. Coach in a big championship game, like a World Series for these kids. That’s all I do right now. It’s work and this to get them better, make them love it. Hopefully, go in the future with it. Open up different worlds athletically. I’ve been coaching for three years. I’m coaching an all-star team with this one – softball eight and under – how to play the game properly. How to enjoy it and love it, and not just get out here and go through the motions. The main goal is obviously college softball. I can see it in a lot of them here. They have the goods to make it.” – Taylor Johnsey of Hueytown, with his daughter Emma, 8. Emma is holding one of her favorite bats, one signed by members of the Miles College baseball team.
James Spann: Alabama stays hot, humid with scattered thunderstorms

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist over the northern quarter of the state this afternoon, but central and south Alabama are dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are mostly between 85 and 90 degrees; the average high for Birmingham on June 7 is 87. Storms over north Alabama will diminish after sunset.
Can’t Miss Alabama: Get the weekend started with fabulous shows, festivals

Enjoy events and performances all around the state. Meet and learn about the lives and loves of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts, in the smash off-Broadway hit “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. When the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their 10-year reunion, we learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. The production will feature more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” Performances are underway through Sunday, June 26. Read the COVID-19 Policy for Patrons before buying a ticket.
Weather
Environment
James Spann: Dry Saturday ahead for Alabama; relatively quiet next week

RADAR CHECK: Some patchy, light rain persists across parts of northeast and central Alabama this afternoon ahead of a very slow-moving surface front; the sky has cleared northwest of Birmingham, where dry air has taken over. Temperatures are only in the 70s in most places over the northern half of the state; clouds will move out tonight, and Saturday promises to be very nice, with ample sunshine and a high in the mid 80s. On Sunday we are forecasting a partly sunny sky with only a few isolated showers; the high will be in the upper 80s.
Alabama earns Silver Shovel Award for 2021 economic development

Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Area Development, a national business publication, has selected Alabama for a Silver Shovel Award, recognizing the state’s economic development successes in 2021. The honor reflects strong recruitment results for the Alabama team, with companies announcing new facilities and expansion projects involving $7.7 billion in...
James Spann: Drier air enters north Alabama late tonight; a few storms for south Alabama Friday

RADAR CHECK: Rain and thunderstorms are fairly widespread over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon; heavier storms are producing small hail and strong, gusty winds. Temperatures have cooled into the 70s where rain is falling, but south Alabama is mostly sunny with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. Showers and storms will taper off tonight as a front pushes into the state from the north and the air becomes more stable.
