Movies With a View, the free film series that takes over Brooklyn Bridge Park each summer, is officially back for the season—and the movie lineup is looking pretty solid. Every Thursday night starting July 7 through August 25, New Yorkers get to hang out on the Pier 1 Harbor View lawn and catch an exciting flick. As usual, guests can bring their own picnic or purchase food and drinks curated by Smorgasburg on site (the vendors will open up shop at 5pm, giving you plenty of time to stock up on some goodies before the doors for the lawn open at 6pm and the movie begins at sundown).

12 HOURS AGO