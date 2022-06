The Ole Miss Rebels have gotten hot at the right time and for the Southern Miss pitching staff, the Rebs were too hot to handle in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional. Whoever decided to start this game at 3:00 p.m. has never been to south Mississippi in June nor played on an all-turf field. The conditions did not, however, bother the Rebels on their way to a 10-0 win on Saturday.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO